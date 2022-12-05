iUrban Teen Partners with Webex to Offer Underrepresented Teens a First Look at Deep Space Exploration
Virtual deep space simulation introduces teens to a world of new career possibilities
What keeps us going is seeing that spark in a student’s eyes when you expose them to something that really has piqued their interest and might be a trajectory for them.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 7, 2022, iUrban Teen will take part in a once-in-a-lifetime virtual event that offers underrepresented students an exclusive opportunity to learn about the upcoming Artemis 1 Mission. The technology demonstration is made possible through a partnership with Webex by Cisco to demonstrate how everyday technologies used on Earth could improve future deep space exploration.
Deena Pierott, founder of iUrban Teen, was recently inspired to initiate iSpace, a new space-themed module, after participating in a conference focused on job opportunities in the space industry, including space tourism.
“Our goal and our impact that we always want to make is to be an eye-opener for them to know that they can pursue careers in space in this new frontier,” Pierott says.
The iSpace program is the newest of several STEAM-discipline specific curricula in which iUrban Teen participants learn about growing space-related career trends. Teens also attend events designed to generate interest in the skills needed for success in the space industry.
“What keeps us going is seeing that spark in a student’s eyes when you expose them to something that really has piqued their interest and might be a trajectory for them.”
Affording underrepresented teens this virtual opportunity will allow them to witness how technology can extend human existence to the Moon and beyond. Pierrot says she looks forward to being a virtual crew member for the technology demo taking place during the mission.
“I'm so excited! @webex has invited me to be a virtual crew member for the Callisto tech demo that is flying on board @NASA_Orion during the Artemis I mission, she says. “Stay tuned to see how my Callisto experience unfolds!”
About iUrban Teen iUrban Teen has been recognized across industries and institutions as one of the top five organizations building a diverse talent pipeline in tech outside of Silicon Valley. Recognized by Inc., iUrban Teen has been a forerunner in bridging the gap in the STEM world for underrepresented BIPOC teens and young adults. iUrban Teen’s transformative learning approach and online transition during the pandemic were highlighted in Forbes. Learn more at www.iurbanteen.org
