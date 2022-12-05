Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,919 in the last 365 days.

iUrban Teen Partners with Webex to Offer Underrepresented Teens a First Look at Deep Space Exploration

Virtual deep space simulation introduces teens to a world of new career possibilities

What keeps us going is seeing that spark in a student’s eyes when you expose them to something that really has piqued their interest and might be a trajectory for them.”
— Deena Pierrott
SEATTLE, WA, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 7, 2022, iUrban Teen will take part in a once-in-a-lifetime virtual event that offers underrepresented students an exclusive opportunity to learn about the upcoming Artemis 1 Mission. The technology demonstration is made possible through a partnership with Webex by Cisco to demonstrate how everyday technologies used on Earth could improve future deep space exploration.

Deena Pierott, founder of iUrban Teen, was recently inspired to initiate iSpace, a new space-themed module, after participating in a conference focused on job opportunities in the space industry, including space tourism.

“Our goal and our impact that we always want to make is to be an eye-opener for them to know that they can pursue careers in space in this new frontier,” Pierott says.

The iSpace program is the newest of several STEAM-discipline specific curricula in which iUrban Teen participants learn about growing space-related career trends. Teens also attend events designed to generate interest in the skills needed for success in the space industry.

“What keeps us going is seeing that spark in a student’s eyes when you expose them to something that really has piqued their interest and might be a trajectory for them.”

Affording underrepresented teens this virtual opportunity will allow them to witness how technology can extend human existence to the Moon and beyond. Pierrot says she looks forward to being a virtual crew member for the technology demo taking place during the mission.

“I'm so excited! @webex has invited me to be a virtual crew member for the Callisto tech demo that is flying on board @NASA_Orion during the Artemis I mission, she says. “Stay tuned to see how my Callisto experience unfolds!”

About iUrban Teen iUrban Teen has been recognized across industries and institutions as one of the top five organizations building a diverse talent pipeline in tech outside of Silicon Valley. Recognized by Inc., iUrban Teen has been a forerunner in bridging the gap in the STEM world for underrepresented BIPOC teens and young adults. iUrban Teen’s transformative learning approach and online transition during the pandemic were highlighted in Forbes. Learn more at www.iurbanteen.org

Meera Bowman-Johnson
iUrban Teen
+1 281-795-0702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

iUrban Teen Partners with Webex to Offer Underrepresented Teens a First Look at Deep Space Exploration

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education, IT Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.