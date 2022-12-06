SemiCab Welcomes Consumer Products Industry Veteran and Innovator, Stephen Cabral, into its ranks
He will create optimal carrier network capacity within targeted domicile networks, including dedicated & private fleets, & traditional asset carrier partners.
When we set out to improve long-haul freight, we knew the task was a monumental one, and with Stephen Cabral as Director of Operations, we now know it’s one we’re sure to achieve.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemiCab Inc, North America’s only Collaborative Transportation Platform, today announced the addition of its newest team member yet, Stephen Cabral. Cabral is an elite operations leader with a keen eye for growing supply chain ecosystems by disrupting and reframing the long-haul transportation model.
With its proprietary cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform, SemiCab achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks, nationwide. With over 1,000 carriers and a growing list of Fortune 500 manufacturers, distributors, and retailers on the platform and 30-fold revenue growth from April to EOY 2021, SemiCab is focused on scaling its team to deliver best-in-class service. With multiple transformational rollouts in the transportation industry under his belt, including Senior Manager of Brokerage Operations at Convoy, Cabral was the obvious choice for Director of Operations at SemiCab Inc.
As SemiCab’s new Director of Operations, Stephen Cabral brings over 20 years of experience in the supply chain arena. He has steered massive operations at Colgate-Palmolive, Coca-Cola, and Georgia-Pacific within financial services, supply chain, and fleet operations areas. An analytical leader with a passion for process improvement, Cabral is certain to lead the way in achieving SemiCab’s goals of fostering collaboration throughout the nation to improve long-haul freight for all.
Cabral’s knowledge and get-it-done approach will ensure that SemiCab’s vision of removing uncertainty, costs, and empty miles from the long-haul trucking space is shared with shippers and carriers alike. Cabral’s parents always said he liked breaking things, and that’s exactly what he plans to do at SemiCab - break the current model to build something better. A system that is reliable, sustainable, and most importantly, truly collaborative.
“When we set out to improve long-haul freight, we knew the task was a monumental one,” said Ajesh Kapoor, SemiCab Founder, and CEO. “And with Stephen Cabral as Director of Operations, we now know it’s one we’re sure to achieve.”
To learn more about Cabral’s experience, find him on LinkedIn.
About SemiCab, Inc.
SemiCab is a cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform built to achieve the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. To orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers, SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners. To build fully loaded round trips, SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models. On the SemiCab platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more while not having to change a thing. To learn more visit: SemiCab.com.
