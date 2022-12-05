Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Union City Launches New and Improved Website

Diana-Rodriguez, DMD & Samuel Lemieux, DMD Mini Dental Implant Centers of America- Union City Mini Dental Implants in Union City, NJ

Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Union City is thrilled to announce the launch of their new and improved website at www.unioncityminidentalimplants.com

If you suffer from missing teeth or poorly fitting dentures, mini dental implants may be your solution. Arrange a free consultation to restore your self-confidence in as little as one office visit!” — Dr. Diana Rodriguez, DMD

UNION CITY, NEW JERSEY , UNITED STATES , December 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to improve user experience, the dental clinic's website recently underwent a complete and comprehensive overhaul to enhance the availability of useful, relevant information while opening a direct line of communication by including features and functionality that keep up with today's web technology.One of the key stand-out features included on the new site is a professional, real-time chat service that allows new and existing patients to speak to a live, qualified assistant 24/7, answering questions, scheduling and confirming consultations, and providing support. Through the new website, patients can complete all intake forms before arriving at appointments streamlining the check-in process and getting patients in the dental chair as quickly and easily as possible.They have also harnessed the power of social media by utilizing all the major platforms in a way that works in tandem with the website. Specifically, by creating an extensive video library on the website that can also be viewed on the practice's new YouTube channel, users can find answers to just about every question related to dentistry in both English and Spanish.About Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Union City Our dental practice educates our patients on the various treatment options and creates customized treatment plans specific to your needs and goals. There is no one-size-fits-all treatment, and our dental services are tailored to suit the needs of you and your entire family.Whether you are looking for a routine cleaning, are interested in teeth whitening, or considering a smile makeover with mini dental implants , both Dr. Diana Rodriguez, DMD, and Dr. Samuel Lemieux are committed to helping you achieve and maintain a healthy and beautiful smile.About Dr. Diana Rodriguez, D.M.D.Dr. Diana Rodriguez obtained her degree from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston, MA, where she graduated in 2004 at the top of her clinical class as a Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry (DMD). In 2014, Dr. Rodriguez became a Mini Dental Implant Center of America provider and shifted her focus to the use of mini dental implants for single- and multi-tooth restorations with crowns and fixed bridges to full mouth restorations with overdentures and fixed and semi-removable roundhouse.Dr. Rodriguez is a Diplomate and the Vice President of the International Academy of Mini Dental Implants and was honored with her Mastership in the International Congress of Oral Implantology (ICOI) in 2019. Dr. Rodriguez is also a member of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID), the American Dental Association, the New Jersey Dental Association, the Hispanic Dental Association, and the American Academy of Facial Esthetics. She is licensed to practice in New Jersey and New York.About Dr. Samuel Lemieux, D.M.D.Dr. Samuel Lemieux, D.M.D., was born and raised in Kansas City, Kansas. He had an early introduction to dentistry through his father’s dental practice, where he worked from the time he was in high school until he went to dental school. Dr. Lemieux attended the University of Kansas, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Cellular Biology.Dr. Lemieux then attended the prestigious Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, where he graduated at the top of his class. Dr. Lemieux is highly trained in all fields of dentistry, including implantology, cosmetics, and prosthodontics. Through his years working in the dental field and as a second-generation dentist, Dr. Lemieux has gained incredible experience in delivering high-quality dental care with a compassionate chair-side manner. Dr. Lemieux will treat you like a part of his family.Dr. Lemiuex has trained extensively in the use of mini dental implants for all types of dental restorations under the guidance of Dr. Diana Rodriguez and through continuing education courses at Shatkin FIRST. He is a member of the International Academy of Mini Dental Implants.Doctors and attentive staff at the Mini Dental Implant Centers of America in Union City provide individualized treatments designed to enhance your natural beauty. Learn about the various cosmetic dental treatments we provide to our patients by visiting the website. If you have questions about any of our services, please get in touch with us through our site or by phone to arrange a complimentary consultation so we can help you get the answers you need to make an informed decision.

