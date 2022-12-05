Local gym starts its 5th Annual Toy Drive and is offering free memberships to community members who participate
Local gym starts its 5th Annual Toy Drive and is offering free memberships with personal training to community members who participateVOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Echelon Health and Fitness is hosting their fifth annual holiday toy drive. Over the last five years, the team at Echelon has collected hundreds of new toys for children in need. With so much support from their local community, they have decided to donate the toys they receive to both Toys for Tots and two local churches.
The gym brings in so many gifts through both their actively involved members and a promotion they run each year. In 2022, they are giving away a one-year, 3 day per week, bronze membership and four free Thrive personal training sessions to each non-member who brings in a toy (some restrictions apply*).
Current members who participate can give the free membership they receive to a family member or friend.
Echelon holds this fundraiser each year to help families in need in the surrounding South Jersey towns. Being a local and family-owned business, the ownership team of David, Susie Chung, and Jeff Quinn have been able to connect with countless people in the Voorhees area and are able to see their impact firsthand. “Every child deserves a toy or two during the holidays,” Chung says. “That’s why we do this every year and aim to collect thousands of toys. This is a way to give back to our community and families that need help. The smile on kids’ faces during the holidays is priceless.”
The toy drive is just one way that Echelon continues to rise to the occasion and have an impact locally, even in the face of adversity. It’s no secret that among the many industries heavily impacted by COVID-19, health clubs were near the top of the list for facing the most challenges. “We just kept to our core values with a laser focus of always trying to improve our members' experience and help our community, PERX partners and their teams become healthier, fitter and stronger,” says Quinn, “our toy drive aligns perfectly with our core values.”
Echelon also has the opportunity to help people kick start their fitness journey as they head into the new year. Starting off with free personal training sessions can help someone stay motivated and learn proper technique when they are first starting out.
About Echelon - Echelon Health and Fitness is a 38,000 sq. ft. local and family owned gym that has been Voted Best Gym in South Jersey 6 years in a row. The fitness center includes 2 studios with 75 classes per week, THRIVE Personal Training, MemberPERX, Indoor Track, and an indoor 25 meter 5 lane lap pool, whirlpool and a dry sauna. Since opening in April 2016, Echelon has become a top destination for gym-goers looking for both valuable amenities and affordable pricing. Echelon Health and Fitness is committed to helping the community reach their fitness goals.
Echelon Health and Fitness is opening its 2nd location in Audubon, NJ in early 2023.
*Some restrictions apply. Eligible recipients must be 23 years or older and a local resident. This offer is not valid for past or current members or guests.
