HDOT introduces automated floor cleaning robots at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Posted on Dec 5, 2022

Honolulu – The Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports Division (HDOT-A) continues to work to modernize the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and give HNL an open, clean feel. Part of the modernization includes bringing in two automatic floor cleaners to supplement janitorial services.

“The robotic scrubbers will help us keep HNL sanitary and sparkling,” explained Hawaii Department of Transportation Deputy Director of Airports Ross Higashi. “Use of this technology will also allow us to maximize available staff in maintaining our busiest airport to standards.”

Cost of the automatic floor cleaners, which includes training, is $157,000.

Training for staff involves mapping an area and formulating a cleaning plan. “The first robotic scrubber is already deployed in our 230,000 square foot Mauka Concourse,” said Higashi. “We’re excited to continue training staff and getting the second unit out on the floor.”

HNL sees an average of 73,000 arrivals per day. To support the volume of arrivals, HDOT-A built new facilities [e.g., Mauka Concourse and the Consolidated Rental Car Facility (CONRAC)]; renovated restrooms; replaced pedestrian bridges between the Terminal 2 parking structure and lobby; and, planned upgrade work for Terminal 2 lobbies.

A current list of airport modernization projects across the state can be found at https://www.hawaiiairportsmodernization.com/

The traveling public may soon see additional cleaners in other concourses at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Anyone interested in working for HDOT-A is encouraged to view our job listings at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/jobs/

Video of the new automated cleaner and an interview can be found at

https://youtu.be/6yJ95rt55jU

https://youtu.be/adTw4IIzZ5I

