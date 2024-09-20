Pūʻainakō Street repaving extended through November 2024

Main, News Posted on Sep 19, 2024 in Highways News

HILO, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues this update to the Hilo community on the Pūʻainakō Street Resurfacing Project.

HDOT is reevaluating the final configuration of the street to ensure the pedestrian path along the mauka side of the street meets standards to promote pedestrian safety. Due to this, the new estimated completion date for this project is November 2024. Previously, HDOT estimated the project would be substantially completed by the end of September.

Sidewalk work, including the clearing and preparing of the area, and repaving with asphalt for the new sidewalk, is expected to begin in approximately two weeks after the manhole adjustments are completed and will be announced as scheduled.

There will be a single lane closure on Pūʻainakō Street from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. HDOT is unable to schedule the work at night due to the beginning of seabird fledgling season, which is from September 15 to December 15. Special duty police officers will be on-site to direct traffic during the alternating lane closure.

Remaining work on Pūʻainakō Street includes: smoothing of driveway transitions, the installation of traffic signal backplates, which shield the background of the signal to enhance visibility, loop detectors and striping. These installations will be announced as scheduled.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and to follow all traffic control signs through the work zone area. Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

For HDOT Hawaiʻi Island road closures please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/hawaii/ To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

