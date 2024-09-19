Two-lanes closed overnight Friday on H-1 westbound between Pālama and Likelike

Main, News Posted on Sep 18, 2024 in Highways News

Closure for exploratory work for the H-1 Ola Lane Project will also close the Pālama and Likelike On-ramps from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, through 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists of lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Pālama Street off-ramp (Exit 20C) and the Ola Lane Overpass from 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, through 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

During work hours, the following will be in place for traffic control:

Single right lane closure on the H-1 westbound after the Pālama Street off-ramp to the Houghtailing off-ramp. Three lanes will be open.

The Hālona Street on-ramp to the H-1 westbound will be closed.

The Houghtailing off-ramp will be open.

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 westbound after the Houghtailing off-ramp to the vicinity of the Ola Lane Overpass. Two lanes will be open.

The Likelike off-ramp will be open.

The Likelike on-ramp to the H-1 westbound will be closed.

See exhibit here for details.

Detour signage for the Hālona Street on-ramp and the Likelike on-ramp will be posted. The recommended detours for motorists seeking to access the H-1 westbound are:

For Hālona: Travel west on Hālona Street, turn left onto Waiakamilo Street, right onto North King Street, and reenter the H-1 westbound by traveling on the Ola Lane Overpass and along Kaua Street.

For Likelike: Travel south on Kalihi Street, turn right onto North King Street, and reenter the H-1 westbound by traveling on the Ola Lane Overpass and along Kaua Street.

Crews will be probing the waterline under the H-1 in the vicinity of Ola Lane in preparation for the water main relocation to support the Eastbound H-1 Freeway Improvement Project – from the Ola Lane Overpass to the Likelike Highway off-ramp, which will eliminate the center-lane merge near the Ola Lane Overpass, increase lane widths, restore shoulders on the inside and outside of the freeway, and increase clearance height of the Gulick Avenue Overpass. More information on the H-1 Ola Lane project can be found at https://h1widening.com/

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers, and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. As a reminder, all roadwork is weather permitting. Should these closures be canceled or adjusted, HDOT will post updates to https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and https://x.com/DOTHawaii

