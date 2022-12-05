Press Releases

Governor and Mrs. Lamont Invite Public To Annual Holiday Open House at the Governor’s Residence

2022 Open House Will Be Held Saturday, December 10, from 10AM to 3PM

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and First Lady Annie Lamont are inviting Connecticut residents to attend the 32nd annual holiday open house at the Governor’s Residence, which will be decorated for the season and open to the public for tours. Located at 990 Prospect Avenue in Hartford, the open house will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This is the first holiday open house that will be held in-person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the last two years, the event, which is an annual tradition for Connecticut governors, has been held virtually.

“This is always an exciting and festive time of year, and I love having the opportunity to share the holiday spirit with the residents of Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said. “Annie and I are happy to invite everyone to join in the spirit, view the seasonal Christmas trimmings that were generously donated by Connecticut growers and small businesses, and celebrate the season.”

All of the decorations, including Christmas trees, wreaths, and seasonal greenery, are donated at no cost to the state. This year, those generous donations come from the Connecticut Greenhouse Growers Association, the Connecticut Nursery and Landscape Association, and Jones Family Farms in Shelton.

The Governor’s Residence is ADA accessible.

There is no admittance fee and tickets are not needed, however donations will be accepted on behalf of Operation E.L.F., an annual fundraising drive of the Connecticut Military Department that provides support to military families who are enduring the hardship of separation due to deployment. It is designed to support military families whose loved ones are deployed, preparing to deploy within the next six months, or recently returned from deployment. The goal is to lessen the financial stresses these families face resulting from their call to active duty.

Suggested donations include:

Financial contributions through checks that can be made payable to the Connecticut National Guard Foundation, Inc. (in the memo field, please write “Operation E.L.F.”)

Gift cards for grocery stores, department/home goods stores, pharmacies, gas stations, etc.

Contribution of services such as fuel oil, snow removal, and home maintenance services.

Information about the history of the Governor’s Residence can be found on the governor’s website.