Dr. Todd Shatkin of the Aesthetic Associates Center Announces First Annual Holiday Toy Drive
In partnership with The Salvation Army, Dr. Todd Shatkin of the Aesthetic Associates Center is proud to announce its first annual Holiday Toy Drive.
We appreciate everything the Salvation Army does for our community and couldn’t be happier to partner with such a wonderful organization to help put a smile on every child’s face this holiday season.”BUFFALO, NY, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with The Salvation Army, Dr. Todd Shatkin of the Aesthetic Associates Center is proud to announce its first annual Holiday Toy Drive.
— Todd E. Shatkin, DDS
COVID-19 has hit The Salvation Army especially hard over the past few years. With the need for services at an all-time high and funding down nearly 40-50 percent, all available help and generosity are greatly appreciated to help brighten the holidays for those in need.
Toy drives are a staple of The Salvation Army and the local community and help provide gifts to children who would otherwise go without. All toys (new and unwrapped) donated go directly to children in the Western New York Community.
Toys can be dropped off at the Aesthetic Associates Centre located at 2500 Kensington Ave, Buffalo, NY 14226, Monday thru Friday between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm until December 20th.
About Aesthetic Associates Centre:
Aesthetic Associates Centre is a multi-discipline dental practice featuring numerous specialties and services under a single roof, including cosmetic dentistry, general dentistry, implant dentistry, periodontics, extractions, dentures, veneers, and much more.
With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Todd Shatkin DDS has a reputation for providing gentle, personalized care that patients trust. We believe that patients should always be in full control of their treatments. We are here to provide the guidance, support, and knowledge that will help you make informed decisions about your dental health and wellness. We also invest in the latest dental technology every year to ensure you receive the latest and greatest care that dentistry offers.
When you visit our dental office, you will always get the one-on-one attention you deserve and never be rushed. Our goal is to provide you with the highest quality dental care possible in a relaxing, friendly atmosphere. Contact us today to arrange your free consultation with Dr. Todd Shatkin, DDS. Proudly serving patients in Amherst, Williamsville, Clarence, Buffalo, Western New York, the United States, and Internationally.
Geron Evanson
Accelerate Dental Marketing
+1 716-271-7881
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other