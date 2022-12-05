Black-Owned Seattle: Inspirational Thought Leader, Jesse Rhodes, Becomes The New Owner of Poco Bar & Lounge

Jesse Rhodes at Poco Bar & Lounge in Seattle

Jesse Rhodes brings new life and purposeful intention to a notable space in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Our mission is to cultivate a safe space where all people can convene, co-create, feel celebrated, and build cross-cultural experiences while nourishing their body and soul.” — Jesse Rhodes, Owner of Poco Bar & Lounge

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jesse Rhodes is well-known for his impactful leadership at Fortune 500 companies and community-driven nonprofits, along with his purposeful entrepreneurial endeavors.

Recently, Jesse has also become the proud new owner of Poco Bar & Lounge, a well-respected establishment that first opened its doors over sixteen years ago in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle. As Jesse is motivated to inspire, engage, and invest, he is now introducing a new line of elevated experiences at Poco Bar & Lounge by collaborating with local artists, fellow entrepreneurs, and mission-led organizations to create long-lasting connections within the surrounding community and beyond.

Mr. Rhodes currently serves as Head of Inclusion, Diversity & Equity of Infrastructure Services for Amazon Web Services, where he leads with impassioned testimonies from both professional and life experiences, allowing him to envision new opportunities and invest in a better tomorrow. Jesse is empowered to bring this same expertise to Poco Bar & Lounge by fostering an inclusive space for anyone seeking to connect over captivating conversations, amazing drinks, and delicious small bites in a casual lounge setting.

Since taking ownership of the space, Jesse has added an intentional mission to the menu by introducing a purposeful acronym for Poco:

Purposeful

Organic

Captivating

Optimistic

Mr. Rhodes expresses, "I am energized by our collective ability to break down any perceived barriers that keep us from our limitless success. We want people to feel inspired, empowered, and at ease within our space. We are a natural gathering place for young professionals, students, neighbors, community members, and travelers visiting the area.”

While gathering at Poco, Jesse hopes patrons connect through engaging conversations — "where ideas of what is possible, as both individuals and collective selves, are expanded and put to use toward building a better world" (Jesse Rhodes).

To learn more about Jesse Rhodes, please visit www.mrrhodes.net.

To learn more about Poco Bar & Lounge, please visit pocoseattle.com.

For press inquiries, please contact christa@cjspublicrelations.com.