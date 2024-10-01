Former Pro Athlete Turned Hollywood Powerhouse Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig Invests in Top Performance Housing

Top Performance Housing

Strategic Investment Strengthens Diversity in Sports Housing Industry Across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, AFL and Various Minor Leagues

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Performance Housing, a leading provider of flexible furnished housing solutions for professional athletes, announces a minority investment from Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig, a decorated U.S. Army veteran and former Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures executive. This strategic investment marks a new chapter for Top Performance Housing. In addition to being proudly woman-owned, the company is now also honored to be Black-owned and veteran-owned, while strengthening its commitment to diversity and inclusion in the sports housing industry.

"I am excited to announce the addition of Sergeant Major Keith L. Craig as an investor in our enterprise. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey, and we couldn't be more thrilled about the potential it brings,” says Kim Schimenek, Founder and CEO of Top Performance Housing. “His extensive leadership and experience, combined with our innovative housing solutions, will help us drive growth and continue our mission of fostering an inclusive environment for professional athletes.”

Sgt. Major Craig, known as the "Hollywood Whisperer," has a distinguished 32-year military career, followed by success in the entertainment industry. His investment in Top Performance Housing reflects a full-circle moment, combining his background as a former professional athlete with his leadership in organizational diversity and inclusion.

At Disney, Craig led the company’s Salute group, supporting military veterans within the studio. His work in championing diverse, inclusive workplaces aligns with Top Performance Housing’s mission to create supportive living environments for athletes of all backgrounds.

Top Performance Housing provides flexible, fully furnished housing for athletes in major U.S. sports leagues, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, along with the AFL and various minor leagues. The company offers personalized service, premium neighborhoods, and accommodations near training facilities, designed to enhance athletes' performance and lifestyle.

Sgt. Major Craig's career spans from military service to Hollywood success. As a Disney executive, he played a crucial role in distributing Oscar-winning films and blockbusters, including "Black Panther" (2019), "Avengers: Infinity War," "The Lion King" (2019), "Frozen II," the Oscar-winning "Coco" (2018), and one of the highest grossing films in Hollywood history, Avengers: Endgame (2019), 2.8 Billion USD worldwide. He is also the co-founder and Co-CEO of Porter + Craig Film and Media Distribution, the Chairman and Co-CEO of Craig + Merritt + Ash Entertainment Group and the author of the international bestselling book Serving To Lead.

“Investing in Top Performance Housing aligns perfectly with my commitment to fostering excellence and inclusivity,” said Sgt. Major Craig. “As a former athlete and military veteran, I understand the importance of flexible, high-quality housing, and I’m excited to help provide a supportive community for athletes during crucial moments in their careers.”

For more information, visit topperformancehousing.com.

About Top Performance Housing:

Founded in 2022 by industry expert Kim Schimenek, Top Performance Housing is revolutionizing the furnished housing market for athletes and sports professionals. With over 20 years of experience in the furnished apartment industry and a decade spent analyzing the specific needs of athletes, Schimenek identified a critical gap in performance-oriented housing solutions. Top Performance Housing was created to meet this need, providing high-quality, fully furnished apartments tailored to athletes at all levels, from major league stars to up-and-coming talents in minor leagues. For more information about Top Performance Housing’s expanded services and upcoming developments, please visit www.topperformancehousing.com.

About Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig:

Sgt. Major Keith L. Craig is a decorated U.S. Army veteran turned Hollywood powerhouse, whose journey exemplifies excellence in military service, professional sports, entertainment, and entrepreneurship. Transitioning to the entertainment industry, his strategic expertise in film distribution drove Disney’s box office success to a staggering $42+ billion in total box office sales while managing the distribution of over 50 films, such as "Black Panther" (2019) and one of the highest grossing films in Hollywood history, Avengers: Endgame (2019), 2.8 Billion USD worldwide. Craig is the author of the Amazon best-seller Serving To Lead and has a highly anticipated second book forthcoming. Sgt Major Craig is now serving as the co-founder of Top Performance Housing, which services major national sports leagues, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and AFL.

