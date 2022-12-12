Video Game Developer Focused on Next-Generation Metaverse with Experiential Immersion Experiences: Stock Symbol: VRVR
Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRVR)
$VRVR's catalog: Carmageddon Max Damage, Carmageddon Crashers, Interplanetary: Enhanced Edition, Catch & Release, Worbital & partnership w/ Duane Lee "Dog" Chapman, of the "Dog The Bounty Hunter" fame”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video Game Developer Focused on Next-Generation Metaverse with Experiential Immersion Experiences for Mobile and Web Platforms: Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp.(Stock Symbol: VRVR)
Next Gen Game & Metaverse Developer/Publisher of Immersion Experiences.
Harnessing Latest Technologies including Blockchain and Digital Assets.
Game Development and Promotion Partnership with Duane Lee "Dog" Chapman, of "DogThe Bounty Hunter."
New Brand, Extrusive, Building a Metaverse with a "global Prosperity space" ThatDynamically Augments Global and Local Realities.
Will Develop and Publish a Category-First Metaverse Gaming Experience to Complement its Proprietary Slate of Original Games.
Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp. (OTC: VRVR)is a next-generation game and metaverse developer publisher that creates experiential immersion experiences by harnessing the latest technologies, including Blockchain and digital assets. The VRVR's newly launched brand, Extrusive, is building a metaverse that replaces traditional boring financial experiences with a new paradigm, "global Prosperity space" (gPs). This new asset class dynamically augments global and local realities and builds communities of aligned financial values, virtuous economies, and a trusted network.
The result would be a metaverse game for the glamorous world of Wall Street, High-Speed trading involving community building, quantified self, and NFTs - a pure adrenaline rush! In addition, VRVR continues to build on its successful catalog that includes Carmageddon Max Damage, Carmageddon Crashers, Interplanetary: Enhanced Edition, Catch & Release, and Worbital. VRVR has also entered into a joint development partnership with Duane Lee "Dog" Chapman, of the "Dog The Bounty Hunter" fame, to develop and promote multiple games across several platforms.
The Founder and current CEO of VRVR is Jason Garber. Mr. Garber has spent the last 20 years of his career producing video games. He has also been investing in a number of video gaming projects over the last five years. Being involved with a long list of games, he is keenly aware of the many disciplines involved with regard to development and publishing that are necessary to make video games successful. With the new technological developments taking place with VR, NFT, metaverse, new IPs, consoles and game designs the Company sees incredible opportunities ahead for VRVR to make a big impact in the video gaming industry.
VRVR Will Develop and Publish a Category-First Metaverse Gaming Experience to Complement its Proprietary Slate of Original Games
On October 24thVRVRannounced it is continuing to develop its proprietary slate of original games, to now include a unique next-generation metaverse game providing experiential immersion gaming experiences that it will publish on leading mobile and web platforms.
VRVR also continues its innovative and targeted strategy to maximize shareholder value. It believes that being the developer and publisher of its own proprietary immersive gaming experiences is the best way to create long-term sustainable revenue streams.
DISCLAIMER: This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way for buying or selling stocks
