Logical Buildings Honored by New York League of Conservation Voters

Renowned environmental non-profit honors Logical Buildings & Mt. Vernon Mayor Patterson-Howard at annual event, 12/7, 6-8 PM, Reid Castle/Manhattanville CollegeNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logical Buildings -- an industry-leading sustainability, smart building, and virtual powerplant software and solutions provider for the built world -- is being honored by the New York League of Conservation Voters (“NYLCV”), the only statewide environmental organization in New York fighting for clean water, clean air, renewable energy world, and open space through political action. Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard will also be honored at the annual Westchester Cocktail Party, which takes place on Wednesday, December 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Manhattanville College’s Reid Castle, 2900 Purchase Street, Purchase, NY. This year’s guest speaker is New York State Senator Pete Harckham, who was elected in November of 2018 and is the Chair of the Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse.
Accepting the award for Logical Buildings will be David Klatt, COO, who said, “We are humbled to be acknowledged by an organization that so effectively advocates for environmental solutions we diligently strive for. Westchester residents have done so great over the past two summers by shifting the power to off-peak times when the grid needs them most. We are proud to enable residents to take meaningful action to reduce energy usage, comprising a virtual power plant that takes a step forward to reduce the need for carbon-intense peaker plants.”
Logical Buildings’ ESG toolkit technologies include building operations software SmartKit AI™ and the free, consumer-focused GridRewards™ mobile app. Both are recognized nationally for enabling energy users to reduce their carbon footprints through user-friendly, award-winning platforms, and mobile apps.
Julie Tighe, President, NYLCV, pointed out, “The New York League of Conservation Voters is thrilled to honor Logical Buildings at our 2022 Westchester Cocktail Party. In order to achieve our climate goals, we must prioritize the decarbonization of buildings across the state, and Logical Buildings is helping do just that. From their proprietary technology allowing for customized energy efficiency insights, to the Westchester GridRewards program that provides cash rewards to consumers who reduce energy usage during high demand periods, they are employing the kind of creative and forward-thinking solutions needed to face down the climate crisis."
Added Jim Kuster, Interim Executive Director, Sustainable Westchester, “Enthusiastic congratulations to Logical Buildings from Sustainable Westchester for being honored by the New York League of Conservation Voters at their 2022 Westchester Cocktail Party! Logical Buildings has been a highly valued partner of Sustainable Westchester since 2020, particularly in the promotion and growth of their demand response program, GridRewards. Alongside our member municipalities and local sustainability organizations, and in partnership with Logical Buildings, Sustainable Westchester has signed up over 3,500 GridRewards customers in Westchester County.”
ABOUT THE HONOREES
Logical Buildings:
Logical Buildings is an industry-leading sustainability, smart building, and virtual powerplant software and solutions provider for the built world. Our revolutionary ESG technologies are combatting climate change by empowering residential, commercial, and industrial energy users to earn money, enhance building health and reduce carbon footprint, all from within user-friendly, award-winning mobile apps. Founded in 2012, the company now operates in major national urban markets, such as New York, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Camden, Chicago, Miami, and more. To learn more, visit logicalbuildings.com and follow Logical Buildings on LinkedIn.
Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard:
Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard is a trailblazer in the not-for-profit and government sectors for the past 25 years. She is widely known for her groundbreaking work in HIV/AIDS, public health, criminal justice, education, housing, and urban development. Mayor Patterson-Howard served as Executive Director for the Mount Vernon Family YMCA from 2004 through 2009, and was the first woman and person of color appointed President and Chief Executive Officer for the Yonkers Family YMCA. Shawyn focused on programs that highlight "Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility.” Mayor Patterson-Howard, returned to Mount Vernon in 2016 to serve as Commissioner of Planning and Community Development and as the Executive Director of the Urban Renewal Agency (URA). On November 5, 2019, Mayor Patterson-Howard was elected the first female mayor in the history of the City of Mount Vernon, and the first woman of color elected mayor in Westchester County.
