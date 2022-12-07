Cloud Inventory for Bulk Materials: BinCloud IIoT
BinCloud® allows workers to access inventory data stored in the cloud. The system hosted by BinMaster is turnkey.
Plants really like the visualization of what’s going on. They can look at data for any location, or just bins that need to be filled. Technology, helps plants do more work with fewer people.”LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BinCloud® allows workers to access inventory data stored in the cloud. The system hosted by BinMaster is turnkey. Users access data from a phone, tablet, or PC via the internet. It decreases dependency on local IT resources and eliminates the need for storing data and managing servers.
The BinView®, FeedView®, AgriView®, CementView® and ResinView® programs hosted on BinCloud® are configured, updated, and maintained by BinMaster. The number of vessels and locations managed in the cloud are scaled up and down in size as needed.
BinCloud features include real-time monitoring using continuous level sensors, automated alerts via text or email, and historical reporting. Favorite user features include:
Mobile-friendly QuickViews. Optimized data displays for small screens are easily customized to show just the data users need. Plant personnel, drivers, and dispatchers view the same inventory data wherever they are working.
Truck space capacity. Purchasers, drivers, and dispatchers can view how many truckloads will fit into a vessel or the number of truckloads available to take out. Improve purchasing, scheduling, and reduce overfilling.
Multisite inventory. View inventory of a single material across all sites. It is quick and easy to cycle through your sites or select all sites to see them all at once.
Automated alerts. Get text or email alerts for high and low levels. Get notified if a sensor has skipped readings, a gateway is inactive, or status has changed for a vessel or group of vessels.
BinCloud® is compatible with non-contact radar, SmartBob, 3DLevelScanners, guided wave radar, ultrasonic, or laser level sensors with a 4-20 mA, Modbus, or HART output. It is suitable for any processing operation including plastics manufacturers, concrete and cement batch plants, feed mills, grain elevators, fertilizer and chemical plants, and biofuel production.
