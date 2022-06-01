Compact level sensor measures liquids or bulk solids for inventory and process control
BinMaster's MCP-300 is a custom mini capacitance probe with a stainless-steel tube extension from 2.5 to 39 inches in length.
We were looking for a low-cost sensor for level monitoring. Our plant processes materials with sanitary requirements and has vessels with small fittings. This mini cap probe fit the bill.”LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operations storing and processing liquids or solids must comply with quality processes, track inventory levels, monitor material movement, and automate inventory data to connect tank and silo operations to a control system or enterprise resource planning system.
— Florida fish food processing manager
Installed for high, mid, or low-level detection, it alerts when material reaches the level of the sensor. It aids in the replenishment process, batch control, and in preventing material waste caused by overfilling. An LED status light changes color based upon sensor status. When used in process control, the BinMaster MCP-300 brings you peace of mind that comes from smart monitoring practices.
Set up is simple using Bluetooth on a cell phone. The low cost of the sensor makes it economical to install on multiple vessels. The MCP-300 provides an affordable answer to hygienic or sanitary applications for the food and pharmaceutical industries. These small sensors include a colorful LED status display which you set up and fully control using a phone and an app through Bluetooth (IO-Link).
The MCP-300 installs simply using a ½” NPT, ¾ NPT or 1” NPT stainless steel fitting. Connect to power using an M12 connector. Once connected, and IO Link sends digital data to a PLC, control room, or HMI. The MCP-300 is customized to the ideal length needed for a specifc industrial application. Multiple sensors installed on the same vessel can indicate high, medium, or low levels. As a process control, it can prevent dry runs, ensure production runs efficiently and there is adequate supply to prevent unnecessary downtime.
How does a capacitance sensor work?
When materials rise and cover the probe, capacitance changes. When the probe is uncovered, capacitance changes again. The sensor relays that change in status to an alert to indicate the presence, or lack of, material. The MCP-300 probe also ignores material buildup to prevent false alerts.
About BinMaster
BinMaster was founded in the early 1960s when a seed company asked Garner Industries to fabricate a switch to alert when bins were full. Today, BinMaster is a privately held, independent US manufacturer of point and continuous level indicators and inventory management systems used for monitoring bulk solids or liquids in bins, tanks, silos, and hoppers. More than just level sensors, the company offers complete solutions using wireless devices and web applications to send data to a phone, tablet, or PC. Robust, custom systems can be developed for a single site or networked across a multi‐national operation. BinMaster can meet ISO 9001 quality management systems—requirements. For more information, visit www.binmaster.com.
BinMaster Level Sensors and Software