Stronger Connections grants available to local school districts

The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) was awarded $11,776,526 in federal K-12 funding from the U.S. Department of Education under the BSCA Stronger Connections grant program to provide students with safer and healthier learning environments.

The OSDE is awarding these funds through competitive grants to high-need local educational agencies that ensure transparency and successful implementation of activities allowable under section 4108 of the ESEA to support the ongoing needs of students, educators, families, and communities.

Applications will be accepted until Dec. 22. For more information visit sde.ok.gov/stronger-connections.

