Governor Mills Announces Departure of Press Secretary Lindsay Crete

Communications Director Scott Ogden to Serve as Deputy Chief of Staff, DECD Spokesman Goodman to Join Governor’s Office as Deputy Press Secretary

Governor Janet Mills announced today that her longtime spokeswoman Lindsay Crete will step down from her post on December 9, 2022. Crete has served as Press Secretary to Governor Mills since she assumed office in January of 2019.

“Over the past four years, Lindsay has been a valued and trusted spokesperson, advisor, and, above all else, a friend. She is truly one of the most adept, thoughtful, and generous people I have had the honor to work with,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I will miss her more than words can describe, and I wish her the best in all that is to come.” “I feel deeply honored to have had the privilege of working for Governor Mills during her first term in office,” said Lindsay Crete. “The past four years have been some of the most challenging and most rewarding times of my life, and I am truly thankful to have worked for such a compassionate, courageous, and committed leader. I will miss Governor Mills and my colleagues in the Governor’s Office dearly and working alongside them every day to improve the lives of Maine people.”

Governor Mills also announced today that Ben Goodman, Legislative Liaison for Policy and External Communications for the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), will join the Governor’s Office as Deputy Press Secretary effective December 9, 2022. Scott Ogden, the Governor’s Director of Communications, will assume the role of Deputy Chief of Staff and will continue to lead Administration communications from the Governor’s Office. The Governor’s Office will also hire a Press Secretary in the coming months.

“Ben’s talent and excellent work at the Department of Economic and Community Development position him well to join the Governor’s Office,”continued Governor Mills. “I am excited to welcome him to the team.”

Prior to serving as Press Secretary to the Governor, Crete served as Deputy Director of Campaign Communications for EMILY’s List, as Communications Director for the Maine House Majority Office, as Maine Communications Director for the Hillary for America campaign, and as Communications Director for the Maine Speaker of the House.

Prior to serving as Communications Director to the Governor, Ogden served as Communications Director for the Janet Mills for Governor campaign as well as Press Secretary, and later as Deputy Communications Director, to U.S. Senator Angus King. He also previously served as Deputy Press Secretary to U.S. Senator Olympia Snowe.

Prior to serving as Legislative Liaison for Policy and External Communications for DECD, Goodman served as National Director of Mission: Readiness and as aide to former U.S. Congressman Mike Michaud.