DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autoflow Announces Integration of its Texting and DVI platform with MaddenCo

Autoflow (formerly autotext.me) announces the integration of its two-way texting and DVI (Digital Vehicle Inspection) platform with MaddenCo, enabling users to transfer ticket and customer information from their POS system directly into Autoflow. The following short video explains how the integration works: MaddenCo and Autoflow integration

The integration provides MaddenCo users with new, powerful tools for managing their repair bays and improving communication with customers. “We are excited to add Autoflow’s texting and inspection capabilities to our recently enhanced web POS system. Our customers are going to love it,” shares Jay Adams, president of MaddenCo.

Integration features include customizable, digital inspection sheets that serve to educate customers through pictures and videos. Additionally, Autoflow’s visual workflow ensures that all shop personnel know the status of each vehicle and can easily identify bottleneck situations, while customers are sent instant status updates, enabling everyone to stay informed.

“We are glad to be working with the MaddenCo team and are ready to journey with them into the future of digital by providing our solutions for texting, digital vehicle inspections, and quality control,” explains Chris Cloutier, multi-shop owner and Autoflow founder.

Since 1977, MaddenCo has been providing total software solutions to the independent tire

dealer, retreader, commercial tire dealer, and truck stop industries. For more information on

MaddenCo, visit www.maddenco.com.

Created and developed by a multi-shop owner, Autoflow is uniquely positioned to understand and identify the needs and challenges facing owners and shops today. Autoflow integrates with a variety of shop management systems and focuses on streamlining everyday processes, resulting in greater shop productivity, customer service, and profitability.

Contact us at (469) 202-4090 or information@autoflow.com

Visit us at www.autoflow.com.

Autoflow | formerly autotext.me

Since 2012, thousands of shop owners, technicians, and advisors have said goodbye to entry-level tools and prefer our best-in-class digital vehicle inspection and 2-way text messaging platform to pair perfectly with their shop management software.

Autoflow is a cloud-based, comprehensive, timesaving tool delivering digital, paperless solutions for workflow management, communication, service and follow-up reminders, digital vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty.

Autotext.me in 2 minutes