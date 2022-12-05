Celebrate Human Rights Day in DC with Rakim, Blitz the Ambassador and DJ J-Ronin

Fair Play 2022 Concert Banner

On Dec 10th, Fair Play - a global anti-corruption music movement - brings together Rakim, Blitz the Ambassador and DJ J-Ronin at the 9:30 Club in Washington DC!

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 10th 2022, the international day for human rights, Fair Play - a global anti-corruption music movement - will bring together Rakim, Blitz the Ambassador and DJ J-Ronin with a host of international, socially engaged artists at the 9:30 Club in Washington DC, USA.Music lovers are in for a truly exceptional evening, with the opportunity to experience a living hip-hop legend and a visionary bridgebuilder between African and African-American cultures on the same bill at this renowned DC venue. Many say that when considering the history of hip hop, there is before Rakim and then there is after Rakim. The prolific emcee, known for his jazzy boom-bap flows, is ready to rock the mic for human rights and will be joined by the all-elements mixtape king DJ J-Ronin on the decks. Blitz the Ambassador is a Ghanian born, Brooklyn-based rapper, director, author and visual artist who has taken the world by storm, effortlessly blending hip-hop with musical flavours from across Africa and its diaspora. Recently having produced the soundtrack for the musical adaptation of The Colour Purple, he is now ready to bring his thought (and dance) provoking vibes to the good people of Washington, DC.Opening for Rakim and Blitz are Fair Play musical ambassadors from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Italy and Nigeria. They will be in DC for Transparency International ’s IACC (International Anti-Corruption Conference), the world’s largest forum in the fight against corruption. They stand in solidarity with those who defend the defenceless, elevating the messages from this important summit, so to share them with the world.Fair Play is an international musical movement backed by Transparency International ( www.transparency.org ) and JM International www.jmi.net ), that uses the power of music to raise consciousness around the impact of corruption on our societies, engaging real people in real issues.If you’re interested in an evening of uplifting musical enlightenment and contagious energy, get your tickets now For more info:info@anticorruptionmusic.org / +32 2 513 97 74 / www.anticorruptionmusic.org #fairplaymusic #iacc2022

Celebrate Human Rights Day in DC with Rakim, Blitz the Ambassador and DJ J-Ronin