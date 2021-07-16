The European Emerging Bands Contest @EYE2021 is now open for applications!
Calling all young European Bands!BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the 8th and 9th of October 2021, the city of Strasbourg (France) will be filled with thousands of young people from all across the continent for the 4th edition of the European Youth Event (EYE2021).
EYE2021 will bring together thousands of young people from all over Europe. After a tumultuous 2020, it is a moment to connect and reconnect engaged youth with the institutions and processes that underpin European democratic life as well as with each other, and to celebrate... That is why the European Parliament has teamed up with JM International in order to find the best new European musical acts to be enjoyed and to provide a platform for them to be discovered by an incredible audience from around Europe.
The EU Emerging Bands Contest is open to soloists and groups from across EU member states as well as EFTA, candidate and former member countries. As the EYE is all about celebrating youth, all members of the applying groups must be under the age of 30. Artists should have a musical style that can appeal to a wide range of people, and the jury will be looking for groups or soloists that bring a unique vibe that will connect with a young, diverse European audience.
Six amazing up-and-coming European bands will be selected to perform at the EYE2021 on the evening of the 8th and 9th of October at the EYE2021. They will each receive a prize of €1000 as well as their expenses covered getting to and from the event as well as during their stay in picturesque Strasbourg.
Applications are open from the 16th of July until the 1st of September. 15 finalists will be selected by a technical jury with representatives from JM International and the European Parliament. A Youth Jury of under-30 musicians and youth & music experts will select the final winners.
If you are a young European musical act looking for the opportunity of a lifetime search no more! Apply now on Mubazar.com!
For more information contact: Giulia Annibaletti - giulia@jmi.net
Or visit: music.eye2021.eu
JM International
Jeunesses Musicales International
+32 2 513 97 74
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter