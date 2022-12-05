Schedule Updated for Work on Route 30 at Centerville Road Interchange in Lancaster County

Work planned to begin tomorrow will tentatively start Wednesday due to forecast for rain

Harrisburg, PA – Line painting scheduled to start tomorrow on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, is tentatively expected to begin Wednesday due to tomorrow’s forecast for rain. This work will require daytime lane restrictions that could cause major delays.







The contractor is scheduled to remove and repaint pavement markings in advance of a traffic shift toward the outside shoulders. This traffic shift will allow work to be performed on the median pier supporting the Centerville Road bridge spanning Route 30.





Weather permitting this work will be performed from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 7, and Thursday December 8. Work will be on eastbound Route 30 on Wednesday and westbound Route 30 on Thursday.





There will be night-time lane restrictions in both directions of Route 30 from 8:00 PM Thursday to 6:00 AM Friday so barrier can be set along the median to complete the traffic shift.





Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes as heavy delays are expected. Those traveling through the work zone should be alert and drive with caution.





This work is part of the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement project, which consists of structure replacement, Superpave overlay, base replacement, roadway widening, milling, guiderail improvements, drainage improvements, pavement markings, ADA improvements, traffic signal improvements, and other miscellaneous construction. The project includes work on Centerville Road from Cornerstone Drive to Marietta Avenue (Route 23), and Marietta Avenue from Centerville Road to Stony Battery Road.





JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA is the prime contractor on this $36.3 million project. Work is expected to be completed by July 22, 2025.



