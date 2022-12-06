Spotify Advertising, The Hartford, & Silver Lining Announce 16 Winners Of The Inaugural Thank You Small Business Awards
1 Grand Prize Winner, 10 Adaptability And Innovation Winners, and 5 Resilience Winners have been selected from over 500 nominations.
Thank You Small Business Awards was created to recognize and celebrate Small Business Owners and their impactful contribution to their families, communities, and the economy.”NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Silver Lining announces the 16 Winners of the inaugural Thank You Small Business (TYSB) Awards supported by Spotify Advertising and The Hartford.
— Carissa Reiniger, CEO and Founder of Silver Lining
“Our communities rely on small businesses to drive innovation and connection. We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and support their continued growth and impact with Silver Lining. We can’t wait to use our platform to share their stories with Spotify listeners," shares Rochelle Sanchirico, Spotify's Global Director of SMB Marketing.
TYSB Awards was officially launched in the summer of 2022 where we asked people across the United States to nominate small businesses they love. We received over 500 nominations and after a rigorous judging process, the panel of judges selected the 16 Winners based on these criteria:
- How the nominee has demonstrated adaptability and innovation in the midst of change
- How the nominee has shown resilience in the face of challenges
- How the nominee has made an impact in their community
"Small business owners never cease to inspire us,” shares Steve Jones, Chief Marketing Officer, Small Commercial at The Hartford. “We are committed to supporting them as they continue to navigate the future and are honored to partner with Thank You Small Business to celebrate them and all they do for our communities and economy every day."
Congratulations to the 16 Thank You Small Business Awards Winners!
1 Grand Prize Winner, Contribution And Commitment To Their Community:
- COURTNEY NAPIER, Black Oak Society, North Carolina
Courtney will receive a local Thank You Small Business campaign that includes a Thank You Day block party, a local ad campaign, profiles in a special-edition eMag, and more, to celebrate the small businesses in her community.
5 Resilience Winners have won a sponsored self-care day, exclusive features in a small business podcast hosted and distributed on Spotify and The Hartford’s Small Biz Ahead Blog, full enrollment in the Silver Lining Action Plan (SLAP), and Spotify ad credits.
- BONNIE TOWNSEND, B&B explosive flavors LLC, Minnesota
- KIMBERLY MCGLONN, Grant BLVD, Pennsylvania
- LAUREN ARSHAD, Design Hive, California
- PATTI DOYLE, Rumi Spice, Illinois
- ROBYN GRABLE, Veterans ASCEND, South Carolina
10 Adaptability And Innovation Winners have won exclusive features in a small business podcast hosted and distributed on Spotify and The Hartford’s Small Biz Ahead Blog, full enrollment in the Silver Lining Action Plan (SLAP), and Spotify ad credits.
- ALONZO BLACK, Zobe Entertainment Inc., Maryland
- ANGEL JOHNSON, ICONI, Colorado
- CHRISTINA HAGENY, Valor Payroll Solutions, Oklahoma
- ESTER BIONGO, Malbep African Market LLC, Kentucky
- GEORGE MAGALLON, Vince’s Market, California
- KIARA BUTLER, Diversity Talks, Rhode Island
- MAYRA LAMANTIA, Immigration Community Outreach, New Jersey
- PALLAVI PANDE, Dtocs LLC, Oregon
- TONY KNEELAND, Glass Products, South Dakota
- WES HURT, CLEAN Cause Inc., Texas
“Small Business Owners are some of the most resilient and innovative individuals. Thank You Small Business Awards was created to recognize and celebrate Small Business Owners for their adaptability in the face of adversity and their impactful contribution to their families, communities, and the economy,” shares Carissa Reiniger, CEO and Founder of Silver Lining.
To learn more about the TYSB Awards, please visit thankyousmallbusiness.com/awards
