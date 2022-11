Spotify Advertising, The Hartford, & Silver Lining Announce Finalists For The Thank You Small Business Awards

50 Small Business Owners were selected from over 500 nominations and are eligible to win one of 16 Thank You Prizes.

Thank You Small Business Awards recognizes and celebrates SMBs for their resilience, adaptability, and their impactful contribution to their families and teams, communities, and the economy.” — Carissa Reiniger, CEO and Founder of Silver Lining

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Silver Lining announces the 50 small business finalists selected for the inaugural Thank You Small Business (TYSB) Awards supported by Spotify Advertising and The Hartford.“We created the Thank You Small Business Awards to recognize and celebrate small businesses for their resilience, adaptability in the face of adversity, and their impactful contribution to their families and teams, communities, and the economy” shares Carissa Reiniger, CEO and Founder of Silver Lining.In the summer of 2022, the TYSB Awards was officially launched. People across the United States submitted over 500 nominations for the small businesses they felt deserved recognition. The nominees were all very impressive, making the selection process difficult for the judging panel.Today, 5o finalists representing different states have been officially selected by a panel of judges, and 16 small business owners will win Thank You Prizes. The winners will be judged on the following criteria:- How the nominee has demonstrated adaptability and innovation- How the nominee has shown resilience despite the increasingly challenging environment of the past two years- How the nominee makes an impact in their communityCongratulations to all finalists. Their resilience, creativity, and contribution to their communities are truly inspiring:ALICIA HINZE – The Buttered Tin, MNALONZO BLACK- Zobe Entertainment, Inc., MDANGEL JOHNSON- ICONI, COANTHONY LONDINO- Med-Con Technologies, NJANTOINETTE PATTERSON- 1 World Learning Center, FLARLINDA MCINTOSH- Sofistafunk The Skirt Co, NJBETSY MORRISON- Frou Frou, KSBONNIE TOWNSEND- B&B explosive flavors LLC., MNBRAD, LARSEN SANCHEZ – Portland Mental Health & Wellness, ORBRANDON LEWIN– Big Laugh Comedy, TXBRANDON SEIGEL- Wellness Works Management Partners, FLBRITTANY PALMA- 1st Heritage Realty, AKBRITTNEY DUNN- Brittney Dunn CPA LLC, LABRYAN CLIVER- STRIDE Fitness Crown Point, INCARLA D’AGOSTINO-VIGIL– Ignite Counseling Colorado, COCARLA NELSON CHAMBERS – The Nelson Ideation Group, LLC, MDCHRISTINA HAGENY, Valor Payroll Solutions, OKCHRISTOPHER WILLET- When the Sun Reaches my Sister, NMCOURTNEY NAPIER- Black Oak Society, NCCYNTHIA CASTOR- Morning Star Cafe, NEDANIEL CURTIS –Curis Corporation (Big Boy Restaurant), MIDAVID JONES- American Allergy Services, FLDEBRA CORRIE- Acumaxum LLC, MODENISE BARCOMB – The Urban Market, NVDOLORES DIOGUIARDI- DB Tucker LLC, FLDORJAN PUKA – West Hartford, CTDR. KIM LUCKER-GREENE – Behavior Solutions Consulting., FLDR. DEBORAH JAMES- Ropheka Rock of the World, Inc., GAELIN KOVASH – Magpie, IDESTHER BIONGO – Malbep African Market, LLC, KYGEORGE MAGALLON- Vince’s Market, CAJAMIE ROWLEY- Kairos Billing Solutions, UTJONATHAN GEORGE- Rock My Campus, CAJOSEPH HOLLY- Mississippi Sno Productions, MSKIARA BUTLER, Diversity Talks, RIKIMBERLY MCGLONN- Grant BLVD, PALAUREN ARSHAD- Design Hive, CALACI CHISHOLM – Fit4Dance, NYLISA FRIEDMAN CLARK- Tall Order, NYMAYRA LAMANTIA- Immigration Community Outreach, NJMICHAEL GREEN- Black Pavement Automotives, VANUWABASA ONESMUS- People’s integrated for development (PID), ALPALLAVI PANDE- Dtocs LLC, ORPATTI DOYLE- Rumi Spice, ILRASHI SONI- itoolcrib.com, CTRENATA MOORE- Lady Rens Bakery and Books, NCROBYN GRABLE– Veterans ASCEND, SCTONY KNEELAND- Glass Products, SDTRACY GARRETT – Artistic Creations Salon & Spa, NHWES HURT- CLEAN Cause Inc., TX