Spotify Advertising, The Hartford, & Silver Lining Announce Finalists For The Thank You Small Business Awards
50 Small Business Owners were selected from over 500 nominations and are eligible to win one of 16 Thank You Prizes.
Thank You Small Business Awards recognizes and celebrates SMBs for their resilience, adaptability, and their impactful contribution to their families and teams, communities, and the economy.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Silver Lining announces the 50 small business finalists selected for the inaugural Thank You Small Business (TYSB) Awards supported by Spotify Advertising and The Hartford.
— Carissa Reiniger, CEO and Founder of Silver Lining
“We created the Thank You Small Business Awards to recognize and celebrate small businesses for their resilience, adaptability in the face of adversity, and their impactful contribution to their families and teams, communities, and the economy” shares Carissa Reiniger, CEO and Founder of Silver Lining.
In the summer of 2022, the TYSB Awards was officially launched. People across the United States submitted over 500 nominations for the small businesses they felt deserved recognition. The nominees were all very impressive, making the selection process difficult for the judging panel.
Today, 5o finalists representing different states have been officially selected by a panel of judges, and 16 small business owners will win Thank You Prizes. The winners will be judged on the following criteria:
- How the nominee has demonstrated adaptability and innovation
- How the nominee has shown resilience despite the increasingly challenging environment of the past two years
- How the nominee makes an impact in their community
Congratulations to all finalists. Their resilience, creativity, and contribution to their communities are truly inspiring:
ALICIA HINZE – The Buttered Tin, MN
ALONZO BLACK- Zobe Entertainment, Inc., MD
ANGEL JOHNSON- ICONI, CO
ANTHONY LONDINO- Med-Con Technologies, NJ
ANTOINETTE PATTERSON- 1 World Learning Center, FL
ARLINDA MCINTOSH- Sofistafunk The Skirt Co, NJ
BETSY MORRISON- Frou Frou, KS
BONNIE TOWNSEND- B&B explosive flavors LLC., MN
BRAD, LARSEN SANCHEZ – Portland Mental Health & Wellness, OR
BRANDON LEWIN– Big Laugh Comedy, TX
BRANDON SEIGEL- Wellness Works Management Partners, FL
BRITTANY PALMA- 1st Heritage Realty, AK
BRITTNEY DUNN- Brittney Dunn CPA LLC, LA
BRYAN CLIVER- STRIDE Fitness Crown Point, IN
CARLA D’AGOSTINO-VIGIL– Ignite Counseling Colorado, CO
CARLA NELSON CHAMBERS – The Nelson Ideation Group, LLC, MD
CHRISTINA HAGENY, Valor Payroll Solutions, OK
CHRISTOPHER WILLET- When the Sun Reaches my Sister, NM
COURTNEY NAPIER- Black Oak Society, NC
CYNTHIA CASTOR- Morning Star Cafe, NE
DANIEL CURTIS –Curis Corporation (Big Boy Restaurant), MI
DAVID JONES- American Allergy Services, FL
DEBRA CORRIE- Acumaxum LLC, MO
DENISE BARCOMB – The Urban Market, NV
DOLORES DIOGUIARDI- DB Tucker LLC, FL
DORJAN PUKA – West Hartford, CT
DR. KIM LUCKER-GREENE – Behavior Solutions Consulting., FL
DR. DEBORAH JAMES- Ropheka Rock of the World, Inc., GA
ELIN KOVASH – Magpie, ID
ESTHER BIONGO – Malbep African Market, LLC, KY
GEORGE MAGALLON- Vince’s Market, CA
JAMIE ROWLEY- Kairos Billing Solutions, UT
JONATHAN GEORGE- Rock My Campus, CA
JOSEPH HOLLY- Mississippi Sno Productions, MS
KIARA BUTLER, Diversity Talks, RI
KIMBERLY MCGLONN- Grant BLVD, PA
LAUREN ARSHAD- Design Hive, CA
LACI CHISHOLM – Fit4Dance, NY
LISA FRIEDMAN CLARK- Tall Order, NY
MAYRA LAMANTIA- Immigration Community Outreach, NJ
MICHAEL GREEN- Black Pavement Automotives, VA
NUWABASA ONESMUS- People’s integrated for development (PID), AL
PALLAVI PANDE- Dtocs LLC, OR
PATTI DOYLE- Rumi Spice, IL
RASHI SONI- itoolcrib.com, CT
RENATA MOORE- Lady Rens Bakery and Books, NC
ROBYN GRABLE– Veterans ASCEND, SC
TONY KNEELAND- Glass Products, SD
TRACY GARRETT – Artistic Creations Salon & Spa, NH
WES HURT- CLEAN Cause Inc., TX
Missy Galang
Silver Lining
+1 6198553706
missy@smallbizsilverlining.com