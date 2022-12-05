ALIVE: The New Podcast Network that Amplifies Black Voices launches in iOS and Android December 8th
ALIVE was created with black content creators top of mind”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Putting black content in the palm of your hands is exactly what the ALIVE Podcast app will do once it hits iOS and Android stores this Thursday, December 8th. Patrons will be able to download the free app or subscribe to experience ad-free listening, while supporting their favorite host, byway of the app's 50/50 revenue share model.
— ALIVE Podcast Network founder, Angel N. Livas
"ALIVE was created with black content creators top of mind," says ALIVE Podcast founder, Angel N. Livas. "When creatives feel like they're supported they produce dope content…which creates a cycle that attracts listeners and provides them unique content that's both relevant and entertaining."
Livas and co-founder, Yusuf Henriques are Howard University alumni who saw a gap in the market and decided to be the solution. Since launching in early 2022, ALIVE has forged partnerships with iHeart, M&T Bank and a youth organization which is working with the network to create ALIVE Jr. a segment dedicated to distributing podcasts by young adults.
The platform prides itself on providing a unique user experience, which includes allowing you to share your favorite clips with your friends and family on social platforms.
The black-owned business' founder, Livas, has worked in the media industry for over 20-years and is excited to have a home for black voices to support: community, culture and creatives.
The ALIVE Podcast Network is currently available on iOS and will be available via Android December 8th. To learn more about the ALIVE Podcast Network visit www.alivepodcastnetwork.com and follow their Instagram @alivepodcastapp.
