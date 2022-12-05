All American CS Executes a $100M American-Made Drone Deal and Launches a Nationwide Technology Partnership Initiative
Entrepreneur Jalen Uboh Executes a $100 Million Dollar American-Made Drone Deal and Launches a Nationwide Technology Partnership InitiativeATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of October 26, 2022, All American Contracting Solutions Inc. and its Founder and Chairman & CEO Jalen Uboh have entered a 4-Year UAV Supplier Agreement, worth in excess of $100 Million Dollars, with VAYU Aerospace; an American manufacturer of commercial UAVs and drone accessories. The agreement has secured All American Contracting Solutions, a U.S. Federal Government Contractor, as the largest African-American-owned drone company in the United States.
This agreement will provide All American Contracting Solutions (AACS) with the ability to provide commercial UAVs on a large scale to governments, military, police/fire, emergency management, and educational institutions nationwide with the purpose to increase mission productivity, security, and first responder capabilities in the United States.
Additionally, All American Contracting Solutions, Inc. is seeking business development partners nationwide to lead new markets and expand its national initiative by offering a unique business licensing opportunity to interested entrepreneurs, technology partners, and brand ambassadors.
“We feel it is our duty, to push the culture forward by leveraging this new partnership with Alpine4 Holdings and VAYU Aerospace, in an effort to lift the economic tides of minority communities that have been left out of major technological advances that have been made in the last half-century. That is why we have endeavored to position as many small businesses and minority-owned businesses and women-owned businesses as possible to dominate in the next half century by leveraging this exciting technology business opportunity. Through this partnership, our partners will have access to the best-in-class drone technology at their disposal to provide to their local communities to increase safety, productivity, and emergency response times. We believe this will open the doors for direct community impact; economic development, and will serve as a catalyst for sizeable investments in STEM education for black and brown communities .” – Jalen Uboh, Chairman & CEO of All American Contracting Solutions Inc.
This deal has been announced in joint partnership with All American Contracting Solutions and Alpine4 Holdings, the NASDAQ-listed parent company of VAYU Aerospace as of October 26, 2022. The supply agreement has also been filed, (8-K Form) with the Securities Exchange Commission as of October 28, 2022.
Since 2017, All American Contracting Solutions has provided business solutions to United States federal government agencies, such as the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a leader in transportation and logistics, construction project management, technology, F&B, human capital management, and management consulting.
