Ellis & Whitmore Launches National Partnership with HR/Payroll Giant ADP
Ellis & Whitmore Inc. a banking and financial services firm has launched the first-of-a-kind partnership with ADP, the #1 human capital management provider.ATLANTA, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellis & Whitmore, a black-owned banking and financial services firm, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia (USA) and Dallas, Texas (USA), has partnered with ADP, the comprehensive global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions that unite HR, payroll, talent, time and benefits administration, and a leader in business outsourcing services, analytics, and compliance expertise.
This formal partnership, under the Diverse Markets Partner banner, will be focused on:
1. Increasing engagement with diverse markets as a national partner of ADP
2. Increase access to capital for minority-owned, veteran-owned, and women-owned small businesses within the United States.
3. Provide direct-to-consumer top-of-the-line products and services powered by ADP
“We are excited to announce our relationship with ADP as their National Diverse Market Partner. This robust partnership allows our targeted small businesses to “tap into the secrets” that many traditional mid-sized or large companies have easier access to; such as accessing bank financing and lines of credit for large deals, processing payroll and reporting wages effortlessly, maintaining their tax compliance; and accessing benefits and retirement accounts for their employees,” said Jalen Uboh, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Ellis & Whitmore, Inc.
Through this partnership, small business owners and self-employed individuals (such as real estate salespersons, barbers, hairstylists, truck drivers, landscapers, traveling nurses, etc.) can begin to accelerate their growth through professional products and services offered through the Ellis & Whitmore and ADP National Diverse Markets partnership. “We also plan to host free small business workshops nationwide for small business owners who desire to start, manage, and/or grow their enterprises,” states Mr. Uboh.
This deal, in effect, will position Ellis & Whitmore as one of the largest HR/Payroll, Benefits, Tax, and Small Business Insurance firms owned by African American shareholders in the United States.
“We are excited to welcome Ellis & Whitmore Inc. to the ADP team and look forward to our successful partnership in reaching diverse businesses nationwide,” stated Kris Hudson, vice president of sales of ADP.
As a member of Ellis & Whitmore, Inc., you will have direct access to:
§ Discounted ADP services, with 10% OFF processing service fees and initial set-up fees waived
§ Access to Business Credit Building Solutions – every time you run a payroll, we will report it to the business credit bureaus (Experian + DUNS and Bradstreet)
§ Access to RUN powered by ADP – a small business online payroll and HR platform that allows businesses under 49 employees to easily manage employees' payroll, recruit and hire new staff, and keep a reconciliation of payments while staying in compliance for $50 or less*
§ Access to free ZipRecruiter platform to post jobs, hire and retain new staff
§ Access to various retirement plans for entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals
Additionally in 2022, Ellis & Whitmore, Inc. is set to implement two major nationwide initiatives with its first phase being to equip “emerging” small businesses to be eligible for business funding by way of providing small business credit-building tools, education, and documentation/reporting capabilities. The second phase will consist of lending roughly $300 Million Dollars over the next ten years directly to minority, women-owned, and veteran-owned small businesses through its subsidiary, Ellis & Whitmore Capital.
