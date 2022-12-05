Surgeon-Scientist Proposes Consumer-Centric Healthcare Model

In this new book, Dr. Firouz Daneshgari offers an unflinching look at America’s overpriced, underperforming healthcare model and outlines a new paradigm. Our healthcare system is sick, says surgeon-scientist Dr. Firouz Daneshgari, because a system that profits primarily from the sickness of individuals cannot be described as “healthcare.”

My aim is to generate a national dialogue and movement toward a path forward that will create the next model of healthcare delivery. ” — Dr. Firouz Daneshgari

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helping American citizens realize their biological potential and live free from the burden of chronic conditions is the moonshot at the core of surgeon-scientist Firouz Daneshgari’s powerful new book, Health Guardianship: The Remedy to the Sick Care System.

In it, Dr. Daneshgari draws upon more than 30 years of research to offer an unflinching look at the systemic dysfunction caused (primarily) by America’s fee-for-service healthcare model — and proposes effective solutions.

“When you use healthcare services as a source of revenue, everything we do … has side effects or complications,” he said.

Among those complications: Approximately half of all healthcare services delivered in the United States are a waste; there’s a tremendous lack of transparency and uniformity when it comes to prices; and intermediaries such as hospitals and insurance companies have come between doctors and their patients, Daneshgari explained.

“We have built a system specialized for sick care, and yet ironically we expect the results of ‘healthcare’ from it,” he said.

In Health Guardianship, Daneshgari details a framework for a new healthcare paradigm that prioritizes mitigation of health risks and elimination of chronic conditions, and rewards guardianship of health, not delivery of sick care services.

“My aim is to generate a national dialogue and movement toward a path forward that will create the next model of healthcare delivery. A model that will have all the medical and technological advances, and yet it is accessible, affordable, high quality and consumer-centric and not provider-centric,” Daneshgari said.

He describes how this new model can be implemented using the existing primary care infrastructure, with the integration of virtual health and wellness services to make proactive, consumer-centric healthcare as convenient and affordable as shopping and banking.

Acting like a whistle blower who calls out the existing dysfunction of the system, Daneshgari offers an imminently available remedy that would create the next generation of healthcare that is accessible to all, affordable by everyone and will provide the quality desired by healthcare consumers.

About the Author

Firouz Daneshgari, M.D., is a surgeon-scientist, educator and entrepreneur who has worked at the University of Colorado, Cleveland Clinic and Case Western Reserve University. He has published more than 200 scientific articles, led numerous scientific and clinical panels, and trained hundreds of students, residents, fellows and junior faculty.

Following implementation of the Affordable Care Act and approval of its mandates by the Supreme Court during 2010-2012, he founded BowTie Medical to create systematic innovations for bringing efficiency and value into the healthcare delivery system.

In addition to Health Guardianship, Daneshgari shares his views on healthcare and the path forward through his podcast, Why Can’t We Have it All? The Missing Pieces in Our Healthcare (www.wcwha.com).

