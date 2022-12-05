ATTURO TIRE CORP. EXPANDING ITS PRESENCE IN THE CANADIAN MARKET
Tire Industry Veteran Bill Hume joins Atturo Tire Corp. as Sales Director for Canada
We are looking forward to expanding upon our historical presence in the Canadian market”WAUKEGAN, ILLINOIS, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atturo has been an international tire company since its inception in 2009. The American company’s products are currently distributed in over thirty countries worldwide. As part of the continued focus on growing international markets, Atturo is pleased to introduce Mr. Bill Hume as the new Sales Director for Canada. Bill joins Atturo Tire’s growing international sales team with current members focused on Europe, the Middle East, Central & South America, and Asia.
— Michael Mathis, President of Atturo Tire Corp
Atturo Tire Corp. is a private brand tire company dedicated to bringing excitement to both drivers and dealers across the globe. Atturo’s mission is to provide a range of sizes and fitments that meet the demands of both dealers and consumers through innovative engineering, aggressive styling, and premium quality at a competitive price point. With excellent products complemented by premium marketing, the Atturo Tires brand continues to distinguish itself in the market.
“We are looking forward to expanding upon our historical presence in the Canadian market,” states Michael Mathis, President of Atturo Tire Corp. Atturo’s full line of SUV, Light Truck, High Performance, Winter, Trailer, Commercial Van, and most recently added UTV Tires, will be available to Distributors, Dealers, and Consumers across Canada. “We think Bill Hume brings the right mix of experience and enthusiasm for both the product and the market to help Atturo achieve our distribution goals in Canada” he concluded.
Bill Hume will serve as Sales Director for Canada; Hume is an industry veteran with experience on both the manufacturer and wholesaler side of the business and expanding Canadian market share for several major brands in the past. “I am confident that the Atturo Tire Lineup will be a strong and competitive brand in the Canadian market that will be well received across the country,” said Hume. We plan to offer Atturo Tire’s full lineup across Canada, these products, especially our Winter, Off-Road, and UTV Tires are a perfect fit for the Canadian culture and lifestyle.”
Atturo Tire Corp. with the guidance of Hume is currently building dealer and distributor channels across Canada to ensure that customers in all regions will have access to their exciting lineup.
INTERESTED DEALERS AND WHOLESALERS, contact Atturo Tire Sales Director – Canada Bill Hume at (905) 928-0676 or bhume@atturo.com
About Atturo Tire
Established in 2009, Atturo Tire is a tire brand dedicated to the growing Light Truck (4x4), Jeep, SUV, Crossover, Side-by-Side, and Muscle Car segments of the market. Atturo designs and distributes stylishly aggressive tires built to fit the needs – both on and off-road – of drivers around the world who embrace the freedom of the active outdoor lifestyle. Committed to continuous improvement and innovation, Atturo is the only private brand in the industry solely focused on delivering tires to support your daily adventure. Atturo Tires are offered through independent distributors and dealers globally.
