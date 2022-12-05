1,000 Turkeys for Detroit Families
Life for Relief and Development celebrates Thanksgiving by providing families in the metro Detroit area with 1,000 turkeys and holiday mealsDETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past few years, Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been participating in efforts to provide families in need with Thanksgiving meals in the Detroit metro area. This past Thanksgiving, LIFE partnered with Detroit Friendship House (DFH) and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (DRMM) to provide 1,000 turkeys and meals to many families in the local Detroit area, including Hamtramck and Wyandotte, during the holiday.
Many families struggle year-round to put food on their tables, but when the holidays come around, it can add more burden and pressure for families to make sure that they are providing their families with the celebratory meals that they deserve. “Often times we are so focused on our own families during the holidays, that we forget about the countless families that don’t have the means to celebrate with their loved ones. It’s a heartwarming feeling to see the joy on the faces of individuals as they dig into their Thanksgiving meals during the holidays,” said Nicole Hoisington, National/International Programs Coordinator at LIFE.
With the Christmas holiday around the corner, LIFE will also be participating in foster care programs to provide hundreds of children with toys for the holiday.
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE provides humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion, and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
