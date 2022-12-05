US bosses are more Santa than Scrooge this Christmas
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite economic difficulties, a new survey shows that generous US bosses are still planning to give their staff Christmas parties, presents, or bonuses. In the survey* of 2,000 workers, undertaken by Moneypenny, a leading outsourced communications company, 70% of those surveyed said that their company will be providing a staff Christmas party this year. This beats the UK, where a similar Moneypenny survey showed that only 50% of workers said their bosses would be providing a Christmas party.
In addition, the US survey showed that 72% of workers are being given a Christmas bonus, while 67% are expecting a company Christmas present, with some generous bosses providing a combination of Xmas parties and presents or bonuses.
This year’s survey showed that of those surveyed who said they won’t be receiving a staff Christmas party, 32% said it’s because their company never provides a Christmas party, while only 13% think it’s because company budgets have been cut. A further 9% said it’s because their company is giving staff pay rises or financial help on other occasions instead, to help with the cost-of-living crisis, and 7% said it’s because their company got out of the habit during the Covid pandemic.
Eric Schurke CEO (North America ) at Moneypenny, comments: “In times of economic uncertainty, it’s heart-warming to see that companies are providing a Christmas thank you for their people, and while office parties remain popular, there are certainly more creative ways in which you can thank your people. For example, at our Moneypenny Atlanta offices we’re hosting a themed festive party in early December to celebrate all of our people and achievements in the past year and the opportunities of the year ahead of us.
“I would also encourage companies to engage in acts of kindness and generosity to regain a sense of community. We’re spreading Christmas joy to our local community, working with Rainbow Village in support of their mission to transform the lives of families experiencing homelessness. We will be celebrating Give a Gift Day in the office and supporting Rainbow Village through this, donating items off their 'wish lists', to help spread the Christmas kindness.”
*Survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Moneypenny, between 4 and 10 November 2022, among 2,000 full and part-time US office workers.
Mary Jane Greenhalgh
*Survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Moneypenny, between 4 and 10 November 2022, among 2,000 full and part-time US office workers.
