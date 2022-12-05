Route 3014 McKees Rocks Bridge Lane Restrictions Tuesday in McKees Rocks

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 3014 (McKees Rocks Bridge) in McKees Rocks Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday, December 6 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on the McKees Rocks Bridge at the Helen Street on- and off-ramps as needed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Crews will repair a damaged inlet on the bridge. Bi-directional traffic will be maintained and flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

Phase 2 of the $22.4 million McKees Rocks Bridge preservation project extends between Route 51 (Island Avenue) and Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) and includes sidewalk repairs and replacement, full-depth concrete pavement reconstruction of the road and four ramps at Helen Street, ADA curb ramp installation, approach pavement work at intersections of Routes 65 and 51, barrier repair, deck overhang and spall repair, fencing installation, and other miscellaneous construction. As work occurs, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction, with occasional truck and turning-lane detours occurring at the West End Bridge as needed. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in the fall of 2024.

The Brayman Construction Corporation and Advantage Steel and Construction, LLC are the prime contractor.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for the McKees Rocks Bridge preservation including traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to ymanyisha@pa.gov. Please write "Subscribe – McKees Rocks Bridge" in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 11 including completed work and significant projects, is available at http://www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.



MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #





