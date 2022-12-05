Submit Release
iSuccess rewards Christopher Aleo and ISwiss as securitisation leaders for 2022

Today's numbers in the securitisation sector are of absolute importance. The forecast is that the European market will grow by 22% and iSwiss Securisation Spa by 35% by 2023.”
— Aleo Christopher
LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A stunning location such as the exclusive Palazzo Versace in Dubai was the setting for the final event of the Isuccess 2022 award. A prestigious event, with guests from all over the world, for an award for excellence in the various fields of civil society, economics, politics and finance.

And this year's winners included the deposit bank iSwiss, awarded as the best financial company in the securitisation sector. A prestigious award, sealing a period of great success and growth for the financial and insurance company.

Receiving the award for iSwiss was the company's CEO, Christopher Aleo, who said, "It is an honour to accept this award: not only for me but especially on behalf of the entire iSwiss team who have worked so hard to achieve such a prestigious goal."

As far as the growth of iSwiss is concerned, CEO Aleo's remarks are absolutely positive, as are the prospects for the future: "Today's numbers in the securitisation sector are of absolute importance. The forecast is that the European market will grow by 22% and iSwiss Securisation Spa by 35% by 2023."

iSwiss Securisation Spa is the iSwiss Group company specialising in master servicer: an absolutely essential function for successfully accompanying multiple businesses based in Italy, Switzerland and the rest of Europe to the stock exchange.

The award from Isuccess is particularly important to iSwiss, continues Aleo, because: "It is a new and prestigious confirmation of the success of our business. And the award is in addition to the prestigious awards iSwiss has already received from Forbes (which named Christopher Aleo as its financial innovator for 2022) and Fashion TV."

A series of successes continues, then, that of iSwiss: and one that promises to continue even further with the opening up of activities towards geographically distant markets, such as the Middle East and Africa, but rich in great possibilities for growth.

Andrew Anderson
Euronewspress JSC
press@euronewspress.com

