Great success for the Italy-Tanzania Business and Investment Forum
This event was a significant opportunity to explore the various possibilities for collaboration and investment by Italian companies in Tanzania”LUGANO, SWITZERLAND, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 edition of the Italy-Tanzania Business and Investment Forum took place in Zanzibar and Dar-El-Salaam from 27th to 30th September. An event of paramount importance with a view to the collaboration of the two countries and the growth of Tanzania, organised by the Italian Embassy in Dar es Salaam together with ICE Agency, Tanzania Investment Center and Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority, and with the support of the Foreign Ministries of the two countries involved.
— Aleo Christopher
The event was attended by several important institutional figures, including His Excellency Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, Tanzania's Ambassador to Italy, as well as a number of important business entities, including Neos, Italy's second largest air carrier, and Simest, a CDP Group company that has been supporting the growth of Italian companies through the internationalisation of their business since 1991.
This event was a significant opportunity to explore the various possibilities for collaboration and investment by Italian companies in Tanzania, in different sectors, such as agri-business, machinery, infrastructure, technology and knowledge exchange, and the blue economy.
And such an important event certainly could not be missed by iSwiss: the Swiss deposit bank has in fact been active for some time in several African states, where it is working to strengthen and modernise the financial system, with a view to the future growth of the local entrepreneurial fabric.
The participation of iSwiss in an event of this magnitude is part of a project that aims to encourage and assist Italian companies that invest in Tanzania: the African country in fact offers many important growth opportunities, which it is essential not to miss.
The opportunity to benefit from the assistance of an experienced player in the sector such as iSwiss is an important added value for entrepreneurs ready to invest and grow. Because the possibility of using innovative financial services is a useful tool for companies which can enjoy greater flexibility in managing their investments.
Tanzania's growth potential is such that a collaboration with Italian companies can only lead to a series of positive results: such that not only the profits of the companies involved grow, but also the wealth of the African country's small and medium-sized entrepreneurial fabric and the wellbeing of society.
