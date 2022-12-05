Former chief deputy clerk to head California appeals court office

News Release

Acting Administrative Presiding Justice Ronald Robie has announced the appointment of Colette Bruggman as clerk/executive officer of the Court of Appeal, Third Appellate District, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Bruggman, currently the court’s assistant clerk/executive officer, will succeed Andrea Wallin-Rohmann, who will retire after serving in the position for more than six years.

Said Acting Administrative Presiding Justice Ronald Robie: “Colette is ideally suited to this position. After 17 years with the North Dakota Supreme Court, Colette came to California to serve as our assistant clerk/executive officer. During her time at this court, she has dedicated herself to advance trust and confidence in the courts and access to justice. Colette has always put the best interests of the court first in her 30 years of experience and works with the highest level of ethics and integrity.”

Said Bruggman: “I am grateful for the opportunity the justices have given me to become clerk/executive officer. It was serendipity that I found a career in the courts. I have always been passionate about public service and access to justice and look forward to continuing my work with the wonderful justices and staff at the Third Appellate District.”

The Third Appellate District is based in Sacramento with jurisdiction across 23 Northern California counties. The court has 11 authorized justices with two current vacancies—appointed by the Governor who stand for nonpartisan retention election—who review criminal, civil, and juvenile cases decided by superior courts within the district.

The clerk/executive officer is the court’s chief executive officer and provides administrative support, including budgeting, security, human resources, and business services. The clerk/executive officer also serves as the court’s public information officer and assists in developing community outreach programs, among other responsibilities.

In February 2009, Bruggman was named assistant clerk/executive officer for the Court of Appeal, Third Appellate District. Previously, she was chief deputy clerk for the North Dakota Supreme Court from 1992 to 2009. Prior to joining the North Dakota Supreme Court, Bruggman practiced law with the Vogel Law Firm in North Dakota and Legal Assistance of North Dakota. Bruggman is a member of the National Conference of Appellate Court Clerks (NCACC) and the California Appellate Court Clerk Executive Officers.

Bruggman received her Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of North Dakota in 1984 with a degree in accounting and her Juris Doctor from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 1987. She was admitted to the North Dakota bar in October 1987.