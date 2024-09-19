Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,853 in the last 365 days.

James Allen Hope 1954-2024

James “Jim” Allen Hope, 69, Dickinson, died on Monday, September 16, 2024 at CHI St. Alexius Dickinson. There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Jim at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2024 at First Congregational Church-UCC, Dickinson with Rev. Janel Kolar as officiant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will take place at Prairie Homes Cemetery, New Rockford. There will be a Gathering of Family & Friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2024 at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson.

View arrangements at the following link: https://ladburyfuneralservice.com/obituary/james-jim-allen-hope/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

James Allen Hope 1954-2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more