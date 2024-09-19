James Allen Hope 1954-2024

James “Jim” Allen Hope, 69, Dickinson, died on Monday, September 16, 2024 at CHI St. Alexius Dickinson. There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Jim at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2024 at First Congregational Church-UCC, Dickinson with Rev. Janel Kolar as officiant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will take place at Prairie Homes Cemetery, New Rockford. There will be a Gathering of Family & Friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2024 at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson.
