UND hosts Criminal Justice Career Fair

The University of North Dakota in Grand Forks recently hosted a Criminal Justice Career Fair in the Memorial Union.  The Career Fair was intended to go beyond opportunities for recruitment and job applications – instead encouraging students to learn about all of the diverse career paths related to criminal justice and provide networking opportunities.   Four employees of Unit 1 attended this event to visit with student participants about the various roles and opportunities for employment in the court system.  Mike Pesch and Beth Skari are both Juvenile Court Officers, Tyler Ulrich works as Youth Coordinator and Juvenile Drug Court Case Aide and Brittney Lewis is a Staff Attorney.  All four work in the NECJD out of Grand Forks County.  The Unit 1 representatives felt the experience was positive for those who attended, and they were able to have conversations with quite a few students who stopped by their table.

  

