George Vayali joins Kleinschmidt Associates as Senior Engineering Consultant

George Vayali, Senior Engineering Consultant at Kleinschmidt.

Seasoned professional with more than 29 years of industry experience will serve clients throughout North America and Canada

The addition of George to our team provides our clients with a local senior engineering presence in Newfoundland and additional support for projects across the region.”
— Adam Haskell, Technical Director at Kleinschmidt.
DARMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of George Vayali as Senior Engineering Consultant, Structures Division.

George specializes in planning, designing, and infrastructure construction projects. His expertise includes hydraulic structures such as dams, cofferdams, marine-anchored bulkhead walls, bridges, bridge rehabilitation, tunnels, retaining walls, and associated drainage systems. He has conducted numerous dam safety reviews, inspections, and condition assessments. George has experience in preparing conceptual, preliminary, and final design package estimates and contract documents for new and rehabilitating existing dams.

“The addition of George to our team provides our clients with a local senior engineering presence in Newfoundland and additional support for projects across the region.” says Adam Haskell, Technical Director with Kleinschmidt, “George’s extensive experience with the design, management, and construction of large infrastructure projects will be a huge asset for Kleinschmidt and translates very well to our work in the hydropower industry.”

“I always find pleasure in seeing engineering projects that benefit the public. More and more, I find sustainable approaches to development are key to striking a balance between our human footprint and the environment. Championing sustainability in construction through the integration of innovative solutions is something I always strive for,” says George Vayali, Senior Engineering Consultant with Kleinschmidt, “It gives me a great feeling to see my colleagues at Kleinschmidt Associates providing services in the area of fisheries engineering such as fish passage projects for dams.”

George holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of New Brunswick in Canada. He is a registered Professional Engineer with certifications in Procurement, First Nations Consultations, Project Management, and Conflict Resolution. George holds active memberships with the Canadian Dam Association (CDA), Canadian Association for Earthquake Engineering (CAEE), Newfoundland and Labrador (PEGNL), and Alberta (APEGA).

About Kleinschmidt Canada

Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt’s team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.

