NASDAQ Wellness company focused on Hair Loss, Eczema and Burn Treatment appoints New Market Distributor: NASDAQ: JUPW

NASDAQ JUPW JUPW Products Brands $JUPW Product Line JUPW Safe Sea JUPW Canisun

$JUPW Appoints Ardis with over 20 years of experience in the industry and is a trusted partner for over 500 beach and surf shops in Florida.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc (NASDAQ:(NASDAQ: JUPW))

I am very pleased with our progress in reducing our operating expenses while increasing our revenues. We anticipate continued revenue growth and reduced expenses as the demand for our products” — Brian John, CEO of JUPW

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Digital Dividends will continue a Short Squeeze of Great Upward Pressure.• Active Research Programs Developing Multiple Health & Wellness ProductLines.• Growing Revenues from Consumer Products, Contract Research, and Licensing.• Eris Oaknet Healthcare & Cosmofix Technovation Launch Marketing of JUPW Products for the India Marketplace.• Recently Regained Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement.• New BOD Member Appointed who Reported Insider Purchase of 122,000 Shares.• Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Rejoy, Inc. to Develop Products for Various Treatments in Women with Cancer.• Notice of Allowance for Patent Titled "Minoxidil Adjuvant Therapies."• Clinical Trial Comparison of JW-100 and EUCRISA for the Treatment of Eczema.• JUPW Shares Currently Considered Over-Sold & Over-Shorted by Watch Groups. (NASDAQ: JUPW) $JUPW is a wellness company focused on hair loss, eczema, burns, and all-around wellness, announced today the appointment of Ardis Enterprises, LLC ("Ardis") as its exclusive distributor for selling NoStingz and CaniSun sunscreen products in the Florida market.Established in 2020, Ardis is a leading distributor of sun care products, skateboards, and beach shop novelties in the State of Florida. Founded by Ben Ardis, with more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Ardis has become a trusted partner for over 500 beach and surf shops in Florida.The agreement with Ardis will enable Jupiter Wellness to expand its presence in the Florida market and meet the growing demand for high-quality sunscreen products. Jupiter Wellness's range of sunscreen products are formulated with natural ingredients and backed by rigorous scientific testing. The Company's NoStingz brand includes a line of patent-pending jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen that protects users from jellyfish and sea lice.• ABOUT JUPW:Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) is a diversified company that supports health and wellness by researching and developing over-the-counter (OTC) products and intellectual property. The JUPW product pipeline addresses a range of conditions, including hair loss, eczema, burns, and sexual wellness. Revenue is generated through the sales of OTC and consumer products, contract research agreements, and licensing royalties.Buyins.net, a service that tracks investor shorting in public companies, reports that JUPW has been experiencing substantial short-selling activity over the past several weeks. Data from mid-September through early November indicate that over 216 million shares were sold short during this time period, placing unusually strong downward pressure on the JUPW pps. These short-sold shares must be covered at some point and Buyins.net is projecting a potential short squeeze for JUPW could occur in the near future.StockWireNews has also been tracking JUPW in recent weeks and is currently alerting its followers to the potential for JUPW to jump in share price as a result of multiple positive catalysts from the company as well as the current over-sold and potentially over-shorted condition of JUPW shares in the markets.• JUPW Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price RequirementOn November 18th JUPW announced that it had received a written letter from Nasdaq, which has determined that the Company has met the minimum bid requirement from November 4th to November 17, 2022. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this matter is now closed.• Eris Oaknet Healthcare and Cosmofix Technovation Announce the Market Launch of JUPW Photocil Products for the Indian MarketOn November 17th JUPW announced that Eris Oaknet Healthcare Pvt Ltd and Cosmofix Technovation Pvt Ltd had market launch meetings for JUPWPhotocil products for the Indian market. The Eris Oaknet product is branded as "Photofirst" in India.The JUPW scientific team presented at meetings in Mumbai hosted by executives from Eris Oaknet and Cosmofix to coincide with the product launch.The International Speaker Program in Mumbai, sponsored by Eris Oaknet, hosted over 100 dermatologists with speakers that included Professor Andy Goren, inventor of the technology, Professor Torello Lotti, University of Rome, a world-renowned expert in the treatment of vitiligo, and Dr. Glynn Wilson, Chief Scientific Officer of JUPW, who presented the Company's pipeline of products. Local dermatology experts included Dr. Pravin Banodkar, Skin Crest Clinic, Mumbai, and Dr. Asheem Sharma, Chief Dermatologist, Skin Saga Center for Dermatology, West Mumbai.JUPW announced that Photofirst had been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the "FDA of India", for sale in India. Earlier this year, Sanpellegrino Cosmetics Pvt Ltd & Cosmofix Technovation Pvt Ltd signed a licensing agreement with JUPW for the distribution and sales of the Photocil product in 31 countries, including India.• Third Quarter Revenues in 2022 Jump to $1,569,925 Compared to Revenues of $687,928 in Third Quarter of 2021On November 14th JUPW announced its financial results for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2022. JUPW generated $1,569,925 in revenues for the three months that ended September 30, 2022, compared to $687,928 for the same period in 2021. In addition to the revenues booked in the Third Quarter, JUPW's wholly-owned subsidiary, SRM Entertainment, received $3.6 million in guaranteed purchase orders from the world's largest amusement parks. These revenues will be realized once the orders are shipped from our facilities.Brian John, CEO of JUPW, said, "I am very pleased with our progress in reducing our operating expenses while increasing our revenues. We anticipate continued revenue growth and reduced expenses as the demand for our products and services grows steadily. With combined sales orders shipped or received in the Third Quarter of over $5 million just coming off a record revenue in the Second Quarter, we are well on our way toward profitability by mid-2023." John continued, "We plan to file to spin off our SRM division to our shareholders as its own separate NASDAQ traded company by year-end. Jupiter Wellness will remain the largest shareholder while enabling us to access additional capital to grow the SRM business at a faster pace."• Highlights in Third QuarterDr. Skender Fani, the Chairman of Otis Elevator-Austria, Heim GmbH, was appointed to the JUPW Board of Directors. On November 1, Dr. Fani filed a Form 4 reporting the purchase of 122,000 shares.JUPW signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Rejoy, Inc., a California Corporation, to develop prescription products for the treatment of nipple neuropathies and associated sexual problems in women that have been treated for breast cancer.The United States Patent and Trademark Office granted a notice of allowance for patent application No. 16/747,685, titled "Minoxidil Adjuvant Therapies."• JUPW Re-Opens Enrollment in Clinical Trial Comparison of JW-100 and EUCRISA for the Treatment of EczemaExpected to Complete Patient Enrollment of Clinical Trial in December 2022On November 10th JUPW announced that it has re-opened enrollment in a clinical trial aimed at evaluating the superiority of JW-100, a novel cannabidiol topical cream, in a head-to-head study against EUCRISA, an FDA Approved topical treatment for eczema developed by Pfizer.The study was put on hold to solve stability issues in the original JW-100 formulation. These issues were addressed and resolved to the satisfaction of the study's clinical investigators.JUPW CEO Brian John said "Due to the nature of a double-blind study, we are only able to access certain data from the first run of this trial. However, what we have seen suggests to our team of scientists that we are on the right track and that this study warrants continuation. We are very encouraged by this update and hope to prove that our JW-100 is as effective, if not superior to a leading drug already on the market that does hundreds of millions in revenue. We hope to have the second half of this trail completed in the first quarter of 2023."• Plan to Spin Off Caring Brands, Inc. as Digital Securities Dividend to JUPW ShareholdersOn November 7th JUPW announced that it has plans to transfer and spin off forty percent (40%) of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Caring Brands, Inc., by way of a dividend in the form of digital securities to JUPW shareholders with a record date to occur in late November. JUPW will maintain sixty percent (60%). The spin-off transaction will be subject to various conditions, including Caring Brands, Inc. meeting the qualifications for future listing on the Blockchain-powered Securities Exchange Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex ("Horizon") and MERJ Exchange Limited ("MERJ"). Management's intention is to publicly list Caring Brands, Inc. via a listing on Upstream in December 2022.Caring Brands, Inc. is an innovative developer of cannabidiol (CBD) based therapeutics and wellness products. The Company's inventory of CBD-enhanced skin-care therapeutics addresses a range of indications including skincare and general wellness. The Company generates revenue through the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of a diverse line of consumer products infused with CBD.The planned dual listing on Upstream is designed to provide Caring Brands, Inc. the opportunity to access a global, digital-first investor base that can trade using USDC digital currency along with credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, and USD, unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery while globalizing the opportunity to invest in Caring Brands, Inc. Once approved for listing on Upstream, JUPW shareholders of record will be able to install the Upstream App and receive the dividend shares. Details on how shareholders of record will receive their dividend shares and how to trade them on Upstream will be explained upon notification of the dividend's record date.DISCLAIMER: This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way for buying or selling stocks

Jupiter Wellness NASDAQ: JUPW