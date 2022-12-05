Any fish house left unoccupied on North Dakota waters must be made of materials that allow it to float. In addition, fish houses do not require a license.

Other fish house regulations include:

Occupied structures do not require identification. However, any unoccupied fish house must have an equipment registration numberissued by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, or the owner’s name, and either an address or telephone number, displayed on its outside in readily distinguishable characters at least 3 inches high.

Fish houses may not be placed closer than 50 feet in any direction to another house without consent of the occupant of the other fish house.

All unoccupied fish houses must be removed from all waters after midnight, March 15.

Anglers should refer to the North Dakota 2022-24 Fishing Guide for other winter fishing regulations.