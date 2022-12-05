Darkhouse Spearfishing Registration

Individuals required to possess a valid fishing license (age 16 and older) to darkhouse spearfish must first register online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.

Northern pike and nongame fish are legal statewide, while walleye can be speared at only Stump Lake and the Devils Lake complex south of U.S. Highway 2 and the Missouri River System (including lakes Oahe and Sakakawea and the Missouri River) up to the first vehicular bridge.

Spearers and anglers are reminded that materials used to mark holes must be in possession as soon as a hole greater than 10 inches in diameter is made in the ice.

All waters open to hook and line fishing are open to darkhouse spearing except:

East Park Lake, West Park Lake, Lake Audubon – McLean County

Heckers Lake – Sheridan County

Lake Ashtabula – Barnes and Griggs counties

Larimore Dam – Grand Forks County

McClusky Canal

New Johns Lake – Burleigh County

Red Willow Lake – Griggs County

Whitman Dam – Nelson County

Wood Lake – Benson County

Anglers and spearers should refer to the 2022-24 North Dakota Fishing Guide for more information.