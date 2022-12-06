Amazing Answers in Minutes with Brandt Morgan's New Book, Vision Walk
A simple meditation technique readers can use to answer any question or solve any problem in less than half an hour by consulting their own inner wisdom.
Simple but very powerful, and it can change your life. In it, you turn off your mind and enter into your heart, then use your inner guidance to find the answer to any question or problem.””NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandt Morgan, whose passion is helping people find their true selves, has written a groundbreaking new book: Vision Walk: Simple Steps to the Wisdom of Your Heart, which features a powerful process for getting answers to pressing questions.
— don Miguel Ruiz, bestselling author of The Four Agreements
The Vision Walk process begins with a simple meditation where the reader sets aside the mind and travels into the heart to ask a pressing question—for example, What’s my purpose in life? How can I improve this relationship? What’s the next step in my business? What’s the secret to lasting happiness?
Minutes later, after “following their heart” and staying attentive to their surroundings, readers receive their answers in the symbols of everyday things, and sometimes they are transformed in the process.
For example, Morgan writes, during the first Vision Walk he led for a group of students on a ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, a man grieving his wife leaving him two years previous was drawn to pick up the carcass of a dead cicada beetle. Looking at the empty husk in the palm of his hand, he realized it was a symbol for his relationship and that the life in it had already departed. As he dropped the empty beetle shell back into the sand, he also dropped all of his anger, grief and sadness and returned with tears of joy and relief streaming down his face.
Morgan also calls the Vision Walk “a doorway to deeper consciousness” that can lead to more lasting happiness and authenticity. On the surface, he says, it is about asking questions and getting answers, but that is only the beginning.
“If readers allow themselves to be pulled into deeper water,” he writes, “it can take them to places beyond questions, beyond problems, beyond their wildest imaginings. It can even lead them into the ocean of the true self, where all sorts of delights and wonders await. All they need is the curiosity to try something new, the willingness to leave old habits behind, and an eagerness to explore what lies beyond the known.”
In addition to the how-to and history of the Vision Walk, the book also includes insightful firsthand accounts of how others got their answers, plus numerous inspirational stories, teachings, and exercises on how to tap into the wisdom of the heart. The reader will also find a list of suggested questions, as well as journal pages where they can record their own walks.
“So why not take a walk?” Morgan suggests. “Ask a question, and let the adventure begin!”
===
About Brandt Morgan:
Brandt Morgan is a writer and teacher whose passion is helping people find their true selves and the vision and courage to live their dreams. His classes, workshops, personalized coaching, and mentoring programs combine the wisdom of the heart with common sense and powerful tools from many traditions. He can be reached through his website at www.BrandtMorgan.com.
Brandt Morgan
Owl Tree Press
info@brandtmorgan.com