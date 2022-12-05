K-Pop Megastars Taehyung (V) from BTS and Jennie from Blackpink Synastry Breakdown shows Compatibility in Astrolink
Astrolink breaks down the synastry and compatibility of V and Jennie to show common ground and differences in these 2 Idols.FLORIANOPOLIS, SANTA CATARINA, BRAZIL, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With scandals constantly being built in the celebrity world, it makes sense that some of the biggest names in the world are being targeted in many ways.
Recently, 2 of our favorite K-pop Idols were on the receiving end of a romance-spiracy theory. Both V (Kim Taehyung) of BTS and Jennie of Blackpink were placed in the middle with allegations of a relationship being held in secret.
Now, while Hybe Labels manages BTS and YG Entertainment Manages Blackpink both companies have already addressed the rumors. Now, Astrolink would like to show how the relationship would do using an advanced Synastry tool. Synastry is the evaluation of one's birth chart compared to a friend, partner, or colleague to see how different birth charts interact and work together.
Both idols are in the Capricorn Sun sign, which means that they are both at their basis compatible with their energy, power, and essential values. While being the same Sun sign can be a great thing, since they are both very hard working it could lead to a stale relationship unless one or both of them attempt to keep the fire going. Moon placement has V with an Aries moon and Jennie with a Scorpio moon which at first glance would show some initial differences in emotion. While according to his chart, V is an "in the moment" type of person, Jennie tends to withhold emotions, making her hard to read at times. Both would need to work towards different goals when it comes to their relationship to meet each other in the middle.
Luckily, their placements in Venus show they could have a relationship that goes beyond the physical attraction and could help develop a great mental connection. The chart breakdown shows that V could be cooler in the relationship when it comes to being romantic and Jennie could be looking for more attention between them. This is a great starting point and since relationships are a dialogue, could continue to grow and prosper with appropriate attention.
Next, we have their mercury placements show that while V has a more straightforward and practical way of thinking, Jennie has a more theory-driven mindset. Both superstars have the ability to take their emotions out of equations, which makes for a more direct conversation most of the time. Jupiter placements for our stars show great potential in both the relationship and a professional partnership. V has his Jupiter in Sagittarius while Jennie has hers in Capricorn. These placements can work together to bring honesty and sincerity into the relationship.
Rising signs are also a great part of astrology to look at. Since Jennie is a Libra rising, she tends to be more into self-image, fashion and trends. V’s Sagittarius rising makes him more of a cool and worldly person, as we can always tell in his personality on and off screen. This rising combination would definitely be a magnet for popularity should this ever turn into a reality for the stars.
The synastry tool available in Astrolink also features an energy breakdown that goes through all the different levels when it comes to Air, Fire, Earth, and Water in your Birth Chart.
V has mainly Fire and Earth with 37 and 38% respectively. This makes a more impulsive chart but with a grounded aspect that keeps his feet on the ground. Jennie has a main air and water energy breakdown with 36% air and 24% water. This makes her more of a mentally focused and emotional person. Free will is equally important, and the surprise factor can open up a wide range of opportunities in the relationship.
Both stars have great talent, and ability and are beloved by their fans who fill their audience at every tour location. With a deep dive into their synastry, we can see the harmonic and disharmonic potential of what could have been between these 2 super Idols.
Any relationship between two people can work, if there is respect, awareness, understanding, and goodwill!
This breakdown is provided by Astrolink, with over 8 million users worldwide and a wide variety of chart tools to see your full astrological breakdown.
Esapiens Tecnologia
Astrolink
+1 6027436459
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other