HUVRdata Expands Senior Leadership Team to Accelerate Value For Customers and Partners

Welcomes Jamey Heinze as CMO, Ryan Walker as New VP of Sales and congratulates Chris Haines on new VP Business Development and Strategy role
The Woodlands, Texas - December 6, 2022 - Today, at NISTM's 15th Annual National Aboveground Storage Tank Conference and Trade Show, as part of its continued growth throughout 2022, HUVRdata, Inc. (“HUVR”) announces the expansion of its senior leadership team to include Jamey Heinze as Chief Marketing Officer and Ryan Walker as VP Sales, as well as the promotion of Chris Haines to the new role of VP business development and strategy.
Chris Haines started at HUVR in early 2020 as the company's first sales leader, over time driving new logo deals with two supermajor energy companies, as well as a recently announced partnership with global inspection service provider Oceaneering. His background in robotic inspection technology and deep experience working with both owner/operators and service providers gives him a unique perspective for ongoing business and strategy development at HUVR. As HUVR accelerates investment in strategic partnerships and the expansion of the HUVR Partner Network, Chris will play a critical role in ensuring those investments pay dividends to customers, partners and the market in general.
Entering the business to lead and further scale the sales organization, Ryan Walker brings to HUVR his targeted experience gained from a 20-year career in enterprise SaaS solutions for industrial asset owners. Most recently, he worked as Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Midstream Integrity Services where he oversaw strategy and execution for all aspects of sales and marketing for MIS' control room, integrity, measurement, leak detection, visual monitoring, communications software and services portfolio. Before that, as vice president of sales, Ryan led sales efforts at Osperity, FIS Energy and Veriforce, where his revenue results factored heavily into a successful acquisition by Thoma Bravo. Ryan and his team will play a pivotal role as HUVR continues to accelerate its growth strategy.
To provide global marketing support for all business development and sales activities, Jamey Heinze became HUVRdata’s first full-time CMO in October. Since January 2022, Heinze has acted as HUVR’s fractional CMO, building a dedicated marketing team and implementing brand-building and demand-generation best practices. With a proven record of helping startups achieve awareness amplification and revenue growth targets, Heinze joins HUVR at an important stage in the company’s journey. Prior to HUVR, Heinze spent 30 years in technology sales, product management and marketing leadership, including CMO positions at B2B SaaS/service companies iGrafx, Predictive Science and CDS Global.
“I couldn’t be more excited about how HUVR’s senior leadership team has come together over the course of 2022,” said Bob Baughman, CEO HUVRdata. “The skills, experience and leadership that these executives bring to HUVR will play a key role in our execution and growth in 2023 and beyond.”
About HUVRdata
HUVRdata is the first purpose-built Inspection Data Management Software Platform. Created in the cloud, the mobile-connected HUVR Platform enables the aggregation, analysis, and automation of visual and quantitative inspection data from any device, sensor, robot, or field technician. The largest energy producers and the most specialized inspection service providers have realized immediate ROI using HUVR to plan inspections, manage work, ingest data, assess findings and generate analytical reports – from any workflow. Industrial asset owners finally have a simple and easy way to visualize infrastructure health, ensuring compliance, reliability, and operational excellence. For more information, visit https://www.huvrdata.com/
For media inquiries, please contact Jamey Heinze at jamey.heinze@huvrdata.com
Sam Cannariato
HUVR Data
+1 512-371-6231
email us here