PAULA ABDUL VENTURES INTO TECH WITH SIGNATURE SMART AUDIO GLASSES FASHION FORWARD WEARABLE TECH

The Paula Abdul Signature Smart Audio Glasses are Bluetooth-enabled Stylish Unisex Glasses Made in Collaboration with ‘1 of 1 Custom’
Our engineering and design teams worked with Paula to come up with her Smart Audio Glasses, making sure to combine a great audio listening experience with her stylish design.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-Award-winning singer, dancer, choreographer and television personality Paula Abdul today announced the launch of her ground-breaking Paula Abdul Signature Smart Audio Glasses in collaboration with tech partner 1 of 1 Custom, a leader in professional and consumer audio. The fashion first sunglasses combine style with a state-of-the-art audio listening experience, creating a whole new way to experience audio and music. Always a forerunner and trendsetter, Paula is “excited to get into the tech space and marry tech with wearable fashion accessories.”
— Dennis Lee
The Paula Abdul Signature Smart Audio Glasses feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, with an out-of-ear audio experience that gives users a whole new way to listen to music, podcasts and audio. You can also take phone calls and online meetings, all while looking spectacular and protecting your precious eyesight from the sun’s rays outdoors with interchangeable shaded UV400 sunglass lenses and indoors with blue light-filtered lenses for protection from TV, computer, and mobile screens. There is also an option for prescription lenses. The unisex glasses, which come in five exciting colors, offer over 5 hours of listening and talk time with built-in rechargeable batteries.
“I am excited to launch my Signature branded Smart Audio Glasses with 1of1 Custom,” said Abdul. “I absolutely love mine and get compliments wherever I go without people even knowing everything these glasses can do.”
With tremendous success in music with #1 hit singles including 'Straight Up,' 'Forever Your Girl,' 'Cold Hearted', 'Rush Rush,' 'Opposites Attract,' ‘The Promise of a New Day’(tying her with Diana Ross and Ariana Grande for the seventh most #1 singles by females), the global icon has sold 60 million records and earned numerous awards and recognitions including 17 MTV Video Music Awards nominations with five wins, two GRAMMY Awards, three American Music Awards, two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography (The Tracey Ullman Show, and her performance on the American Music Awards), two People’s Choice Awards as Favorite Female Music Performer, and five Juno Awards. She was the first entertainer to receive the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Hall of Fame Award and you can find her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
She is also known to many worldwide as an original and decade-long judge on American Idol. The Paula Abdul Signature Smart Audio Glasses extend Paula’s reach into the technology and consumer electronics world.
“We are thrilled to work with Paula on her Smart Audio Glasses, which leverages her creative and entrepreneurial genius with 1of1’s state-of-the-art audio technology to create these ground-breaking audio glasses,” said Dennis Lee, CEO of 1of1 Custom. “Our engineering and design teams worked with Paula to come up with her Smart Audio Glasses, making sure to combine a great audio listening experience with her stylish design.”
The Paula Abdul Signature Smart Audio Glasses come in five colors and are available immediately for an MSRP starting at $249 at https://paulaabdul.com and https://1of1custom.com/paulaabdul. The glasses are also available on Amazon and in retail stores after the first of the year.
