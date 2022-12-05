Milan National Guard Training Site Ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Military Department is hosting a ceremony to celebrate the beginning of expanded operations at the Tennessee National Guard’s Milan Volunteer Training Site on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The event will take place at the training site’s Graball Gate, at 10 a.m. CST.

Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General-Army, will unveil new signs at the property and talk about the future of the training area.

“Milan has been a key location for training our Soldiers and Airmen since the 1960s,” said Ross. “This expansion will greatly improve our Guardsmen’s ability to train and enhance our capability to respond to local, state, and national emergencies.”

On Aug. 9, the U.S. Army’s Milan Ammunition Plant reassigned more than 16,000 acres to the Tennessee National Guard’s Milan Volunteer Training Site, increasing the size of the facility to over 18,500 acres. The additional property will be used as training ranges for Guardsmen to improve their warfighting skills and ability to respond to emergencies within the state.

“This new property will also provide us with enough maneuver space to train our largest units, which we have been unable to do within Tennessee, until now,” said Ross.

