Election Protection Activists Leave Poster Trail Across Georgia

About

America Counts is the flagship initiative of Democracy Counts, Inc., a nonprofit, non-partisan election integrity organization. We are providing the tools that Americans need to force our elections to become trustworthy. Our open and easy-to-use nonpartisan election audit tools crowdsource the collection of data about vote counting and reporting. When the data is consistent with the official results it increases our trust in an election’s accuracy. When there are discrepancies between the data and the official results, the results can be challenged and the underlying issues rectified. Accuracy and trustworthiness are both improved. The spread of independent people-powered election audits will increase the accountability of election officials and electoral systems, enhance the legitimacy of winners, improve the representativeness of government, and strengthen our social fabric. This is a big win for representative democracy.

