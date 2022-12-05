Election Protection Activists Leave Poster Trail Across Georgia

Logo of seven-pointed star made of check marks with name America Counts

Image of green poster with words "Record and protect your precinct's election results. Download Actual Vote now at americacounts.us" and shows QR codes for iOS and Android phones

Look familiar? Clayton County voting location - One of many sites papered by Election Protection activists

Power Pole Postings Advertise Unprecedented Election Transparency App and Encourage Georgians to Verify Vote Report Accuracy

Grassroots groups on both sides are doing amazing work getting out the vote, but they tend to overlook the need to verify that the votes they are generating are being counted and reported accurately.”
— Daniel Wolf, CEO, Democracy Counts
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unusual green posters encouraging Georgians to “protect their election results” have been popping up across Georgia this weekend. “After meeting with grassroots organizations we just started leaving posters at libraries, convenience stores, and shopping centers around the Atlanta area. While we certainly don’t condone defacing public property, we are excited that some concerned Georgians are taking it upon themselves to educate and engage their communities to crowdsource legitimate election protection.”

The speaker, Daniel Wolf, director of America Counts, a nonpartisan provider of election audit technologies, is responsible for this small wave of elo-activism. “We made the flyers green,” he said, “because green elicits feelings of trust, trust is what we’re trying to rebuild in our elections, and Georgians can use our free election audit apps to protect their election results so they can be sure they are trustworthy.”

Wolf, who wrote the world's first country-specific election observers' manual, is also CEO of Democracy Counts, Inc., a nonprofit tech startup, the sponsor of the America Counts initiative.

“Trust in our elections is at an all-time national low, and many Georgians are also concerned about their vote’s sanctity in the high-stakes contest on Tuesday,” he went on.

Elections are vulnerable to innocent error as well as hacking. The most vulnerable stage is in the reporting of precinct results. If posting errors are made and no one is double-checking, those errors can flip an election, as occurred in 1948 when future President Lyndon Baines Johnson won his race for US Senate by 88 votes that appeared out of thin air.

Luckily, every polling place in Georgia is required to post precinct results after the counting finishes, so they can be compared with official results to catch any errors. And America Counts’ app, “Actual Vote,” makes it possible to do this relatively easily. Using a smart phone, Georgians video record the tapes at their voting location, the recordings upload to a public read-only database, and the data is then compared with official results.

This gives all Georgians -- Republicans, Democrats, and Independents alike – the ability to independently and quickly verify that precinct totals are reported accurately. If some are misreported, the evidence they’ve collected will allow challenges and corrections. On the other hand, if no errors are discovered, Georgians can take more confidence that the announced winner was the true winner.

Wolf, a resident of San Diego, California, isn’t responsible for the poster trail across Georgia, but he is happy that regular Georgians are acting proactively in promoting election protection. "Grassroots groups on both sides are doing amazing work getting out the vote, but they tend to overlook the need to verify that the votes they are generating are being counted and reported accurately."

“Conducting legitimate election audits in today's hyper-polarized political environment is a real challenge" says Wolf. "Sloppy and partisan attempts don’t add to the trustworthiness of elections. Instead they damage the reputability of honest audits and auditors and generate more strife. So audits must be independent, nonpartisan, and adhere to the highest standards of impartiality and rigor. Our apps give Americans the ability to achieve this ideal.”

“Trust must be earned”, he adds, “and Georgians are now taking action to verify that their electoral processes have earned their trust.”

Learn more about the America Counts election audit system and what Georgians can do to help to improve their elections next Tuesday at www.americacounts.us. Their training videos can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/@americacounts9004

Daniel Wolf
Democracy Counts, Inc.
+1 619-270-6434
You can be a people's election referee!

About

America Counts is the flagship initiative of Democracy Counts, Inc., a nonprofit, non-partisan election integrity organization. We are providing the tools that Americans need to force our elections to become trustworthy. Our open and easy-to-use nonpartisan election audit tools crowdsource the collection of data about vote counting and reporting. When the data is consistent with the official results it increases our trust in an election’s accuracy. When there are discrepancies between the data and the official results, the results can be challenged and the underlying issues rectified. Accuracy and trustworthiness are both improved. The spread of independent people-powered election audits will increase the accountability of election officials and electoral systems, enhance the legitimacy of winners, improve the representativeness of government, and strengthen our social fabric. This is a big win for representative democracy.

https://americacounts.us/about-america-counts/

