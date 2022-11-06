Skeptics of Election Integrity Have Important New Tool to Produce Evidence Pro and Con, Build Trust in Results
New Tech Empowers All Americans to Verify or Challenge on the Basis of Fact
At a time of crises of confidence in American government it is important to provide citizens the ability to independently verify the vote count in their polling places.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trust in our elections is at an all-time low, and many people just don’t know what to think about their elections’ trustworthiness. But ACTUAL VOTE, a new nonpartisan election audit app, gives everyone, Republicans and Democrats alike, a solid tool with which to verify that elections are accurate – or if not, to provide them with the evidence to challenge them and compel corrections.
— Daniel Wolf
Many Americans are don’t feel confident that their leaders were elected fairly, but they have no way to test their suspicions. Now they do: the America Counts election audit system. The first step is ACTUAL VOTE – an app that uses crowdsourced people power to ensure that precinct results counted at polling places are accurately reported.
Now ready for nationwide use, ACTUAL VOTE shows with hard data where results are reported accurately and where reporting is in error and needs fixing. ACTUAL VOTE has already been proven in four elections and is now ready to use in battleground races.
“At a time of crises of confidence in American government it is important to provide citizens the ability to independently verify the vote count in their polling places” says Daniel Wolf, director of the America Counts election audit system, an initiative of Democracy Counts.
Users video-record the results tapes from counting machines at polling places using ACTUAL Vote on their smart phones. These videos upload to a public read-only database and then are compared to official results. Use of ACTUAL VOTE will improve trust in elections when audit results show no discrepancies. But when discrepancies are discovered, the evidence can be used to compel election officials to make corrections.
“Trust must be earned”, adds Wolf, “and the American people are now in the position to see whether it has been earned.”
Democracy Counts, Inc., is a San Diego-based nonprofit tech startup that develops election audit software that empowers Americans to conduct rigorous audit checks on their local election machinery. Young people are most comfortable with the new tech but anyone can use it.
“Conducting legitimate election audits in today's hyper-polarized political environment is a real challenge" says Wolf. "Sloppy and partisan attempts don’t add to the trustworthiness of elections. Instead they damage the reputability of honest audits and auditors. So they must be nonpartisan and adhere to the highest standards of impartiality and rigor so as to produce court-quality evidence that, on the one hand, can lead to corrections in faulty elections, and on the other, demonstrate the trustworthiness of accurate elections.”
Learn more about the America Counts election audit system and what you can do to help to improve our elections this November 8th.
Visit www.AmericaCounts.us.
And check out Brittney in our new animated spot!
Daniel H Wolf
Democracy Counts, Inc.
+1 6192706434
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Meet Brittney, a proud user of our Actual Vote app!