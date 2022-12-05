The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit against Core Scientific Inc.
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a class action against Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ; CORZW)
Class action lawsuit charges Core Scientific Inc. and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:(NASDAQ: CORZ; CORZW))
Allegations in the Core Scientific Class Action Lawsuit
Core Scientific mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting services for other large-scale miners. Core Scientific became a public company via a January 19, 2022 business combination with Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), also called a blank-check company.
The Core Scientific class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) due in part to the expiration of a favorable pricing agreement, Core Scientific was experiencing increasing power costs; (ii) Core Scientific’s largest customer, Gryphon Digital Mining, lacked the financial resources to purchase the necessary miner rigs for Core Scientific to host; (iii) Core Scientific was not providing hosting services to Celsius Network LLC (“Celsius”) as required by their contract; (iv) Core Scientific had implemented an improper surcharge to pass through power costs to Celsius; (v) as a result of the foregoing alleged breaches of contract, Core Scientific was reasonably likely to incur liability to defend itself against Celsius; (vi) as such, Core Scientific’s profitability would be adversely impacted; and (vii) consequently, there was likely substantial doubt as to Core Scientific’s ability to continue as a going concern.
On March 3, 2022, Culper Research published a report about Core Scientific alleging, among other things, that Core Scientific had overstated its profitability and that Core Scientific’s largest customer lacked the financial resources to deliver the rigs pursuant to its contract. On this news, Core Scientific’s stock price fell by more than 9%.
Then, on September 28, 2022, Celsius and related entities filed a motion to enforce the automatic stay and for civil contempt in bankruptcy proceedings alleging that Core Scientific “has knowingly and repeatedly violated the automatic stay provisions” by refusing to perform its contractual obligations, threatening to terminate the companies’ agreement, and adding improper surcharges. On this news, Core Scientific’s stock price fell by more than 10%.
Finally, on October 27, 2022, Core Scientific disclosed that “[g]iven the uncertainty regarding [Core Scientific]’s financial condition, substantial doubt exists about [Core Scientific]’s ability to continue as a going concern,” and that it is exploring alternatives to its capital structure. Moreover, Core Scientific held 24 bitcoin, compared to 1,051 bitcoin as of September 30, 2022. On this news, Core Scientific’s stock price fell an additional 78.1%, further damaging investors who suffered losses in Core Scientific stock.
