Choose France Awards: Aix-Marseille-Provence honoured in the 2022 list of British investments in France

In London, Ibrahim Majid, receiving the Choose France 2022 award for the first implantation on the European continent of his group Euro Packaging in Aix-Marseille, in the presence of the French Ambassador Hélène Duchène and the President of Provence Promo

On Wednesday, 30th of November, the CEO of Euro Packaging, Mr Ibrahim Majid, received the Choose France award at the French Embassy in the UK.

We are very pleased with the arrival of Euro packaging. This new location is a new step. But we will not stop there. The work of convincing the British continues”
— Bernard Deflesselles, President of Provence Promotion
MARSEILLE, FRANCE, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, 30th of November, the CEO of Euro Packaging, Mr. Ibrahim Majid, received the Choose France award at the French Embassy in the United Kingdom, on the occasion of the British investors' gala, in presence of the directors of Provence Promotion, the Aix-Marseille attractiveness agency, completing a prospection and influence mission in London and Birmingham.

At the Investors' Gala in London, organized by Business France in partnership with the French Embassy in the United Kingdom, Mr. Ibrahim Majid, CEO of Birmingham-based Euro Packaging UK (EP Group), received the Choose France award.


The award, presented by the French Ambassador Hélène Duchêne in the presence of the directors of Provence Promotion - the invest in Provence agency, follows the group's announcement of their first location in France in the Aix-Marseille-Provence metropolitan area. The investment, which is both a finishing site and a value-added logistics site for the continental European and Maghreb markets, will be worth €47m and will create 200 direct jobs.

In a post-Brexit context, the region is responding to the needs of British business leaders to establish a long-term presence in the European market. In five years, the number of British companies in Aix-Marseille has risen sharply, with 15 new establishments to complement the fifty or so companies with British capital already present.

The link to this success is the city’s major assets in terms of infrastructure (multimodal transport hubs), hyperconnectivity (Marseille is one of the ten most connected cities in the world), geographical positioning in Europe, the Mediterranean, and towards Africa and the Middle East, digital ecosystems, and the living environment. In addition, the attraction of British companies to the Marseille metropolis in a post-Brexit context also responds to their need to establish themselves on a long-term basis in the European market.

It is notably the case for the territory's leading British employer, the petrochemical group INEOS, which operates one of the two largest industrial sites in the port of Marseille Fos. The lower carbon footprint sought by major continental European clients motivates many British companies to choose Aix-Marseille.

Establishments in France are now less and less Paris-centric, as demonstrated by the British law firm Legrand, a specialist in customs law, which has decided to open its French office in Marseille rather than approaching the French market from the capital. The British leader in online services, Homeserve, decided to set up its French subsidiary in Aix-en-Provence, employing around one hundred people.


For Provence Promotion, the Aix Marseille attraction agency, this dynamic is not surprising even if it is good news. Since the Brexit referendum, Provence Promotion has set up an influence strategy specifically dedicated to the British market and intends to strengthen its links with the UK's economic players. For Bernard Deflesselles, President of Provence Promotion: "We are very pleased with the arrival of Euro packaging. This new location is a new step. But we will not stop there. The work of convincing the British continues".
The agency, currently represented by a liaison office in the UK, now aims to establish links between British and Provençal clusters and accelerators.

