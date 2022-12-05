Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,151 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 314,204 in the last 365 days.

Expo Floor Doubles For 10th Anniversary Edition of Indoor Ag-Con Las Vegas February 27-28, 2023

Indoor Ag-Con 2023 Expo Floor Doubles

Indoor Ag-Con 2023 Expo Floor Doubles

Indoor Ag-Con 2023 Conference Program Features 3 Keynotes, 3 Tracks, New Formats

Indoor Ag-Con 2023 Conference Program Features 3 Keynotes, 3 Tracks, New Formats

Luncheons, Cocktail Parties and Breakouts Offer Great Networking At Indoor Ag-Con 2023

Luncheons, Cocktail Parties and Breakouts Offer Great Networking At Indoor Ag-Con 2023

Co-locating with The NGA Show from Feb. 27-28, 2023, Indoor Ag-Con will give attendees an expo floor that has expanded from 82 to 174 booths.

We know time is money. So we're making sure our attendees will find everything they need to grow their businesses –in the shortest amount of time, at the most reasonable price, all under one roof.”
— Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the largest, longest-running trade show and conference for vertical farming |controlled environment agriculture in the US, Indoor Ag-Con heads back to Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas for its 10th annual edition. Co-locating with The National Grocers Association (NGA Show) from February 27-28, 2023, Indoor Ag-Con will give attendees more to explore than ever before, including an expo floor that has more than doubled – from 82 to 174 booths.

“Our 2022 show attendance experienced double digit growth over 2021, which has fueled the significant growth of our exhibitor participation for 2023,” says Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con. “We know that time is money for our attendee base and we’re pulling out all the stops to deliver the best use of both to continue growing our audience. From an expo floor filled with the industry’s top suppliers to an engaging, interactive conference program to quality networking opportunities, attendees will find everything they need to grow their businesses –in the shortest amount of time, at the most reasonable price, all under one roof.”

Show highlights for the 2023 edition include:

EXPANDED EXHIBIT FLOOR
2023 will welcome the largest number of exhibitors in the event’s 10-year history. From irrigation and LED lighting to environmental control systems, substrates, greenhouse equipment, energy solutions, business services and more, attendees will have the chance to see the latest introductions and innovations from vertical farming and controlled environment agriculture leaders in 174 booths.

ROBUST 2023 CONFERENCE SCHEDULE, NEW FORMATS NOW IN DEVELOPMENT
Now in development, the 2023 educational conference will feature 3 headliner keynotes and insightful panel sessions featured within three comprehensive educational tracks – grower; trends & innovation; and funding & guidance. In addition, attendees can look forward to new friendly debate formats and fireside chats, too.

CO-LOCATION WITH NATIONAL GROCERS ASSOCATION SHOW
Indoor Ag-Con will once again co-locate with the National Grocers Association (NGA) Show, the leading trade show and conference for independent grocers, offering even more networking and business opportunities for attendees and exhibitors alike. The NGA Show and Indoor Ag-Con visitors will have the opportunity to explore both exhibit halls as part of the full conference pass offerings.

MORE NETWORKING
Exhibitors and attendees can enjoy complimentary luncheons on the show floor each day, a show floor cocktail reception, breakout sessions and other opportunities to reconnect with friends and meet new business partners.

QUICK FACTS:
WHEN: Monday, February 27 – Tuesday, February 28, 2023
WHERE: Caesars Forum, 3911 Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89101
INFO: For information on exhibiting or attending visit www.indoor.ag or email suzanne@indoor.ag

ABOUT INDOOR AG-CON LLC
Indoor Ag-Con is the largest US trade event for vertical farming | indoor agriculture |controlled environment agriculture, the practice of growing crops in indoor systems, using hydroponic, aquaponic and aeroponic techniques. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. More information: www.indoor.ag

Suzanne Pruitt
Indoor Ag Con
+1 404-452-1884
email us here

Highlights From Indoor Ag-Con Las Vegas

You just read:

Expo Floor Doubles For 10th Anniversary Edition of Indoor Ag-Con Las Vegas February 27-28, 2023

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.