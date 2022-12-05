Expo Floor Doubles For 10th Anniversary Edition of Indoor Ag-Con Las Vegas February 27-28, 2023
Co-locating with The NGA Show from Feb. 27-28, 2023, Indoor Ag-Con will give attendees an expo floor that has expanded from 82 to 174 booths.
We know time is money. So we're making sure our attendees will find everything they need to grow their businesses –in the shortest amount of time, at the most reasonable price, all under one roof.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the largest, longest-running trade show and conference for vertical farming |controlled environment agriculture in the US, Indoor Ag-Con heads back to Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas for its 10th annual edition. Co-locating with The National Grocers Association (NGA Show) from February 27-28, 2023, Indoor Ag-Con will give attendees more to explore than ever before, including an expo floor that has more than doubled – from 82 to 174 booths.
— Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con
“Our 2022 show attendance experienced double digit growth over 2021, which has fueled the significant growth of our exhibitor participation for 2023,” says Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con. “We know that time is money for our attendee base and we’re pulling out all the stops to deliver the best use of both to continue growing our audience. From an expo floor filled with the industry’s top suppliers to an engaging, interactive conference program to quality networking opportunities, attendees will find everything they need to grow their businesses –in the shortest amount of time, at the most reasonable price, all under one roof.”
Show highlights for the 2023 edition include:
EXPANDED EXHIBIT FLOOR
2023 will welcome the largest number of exhibitors in the event’s 10-year history. From irrigation and LED lighting to environmental control systems, substrates, greenhouse equipment, energy solutions, business services and more, attendees will have the chance to see the latest introductions and innovations from vertical farming and controlled environment agriculture leaders in 174 booths.
ROBUST 2023 CONFERENCE SCHEDULE, NEW FORMATS NOW IN DEVELOPMENT
Now in development, the 2023 educational conference will feature 3 headliner keynotes and insightful panel sessions featured within three comprehensive educational tracks – grower; trends & innovation; and funding & guidance. In addition, attendees can look forward to new friendly debate formats and fireside chats, too.
CO-LOCATION WITH NATIONAL GROCERS ASSOCATION SHOW
Indoor Ag-Con will once again co-locate with the National Grocers Association (NGA) Show, the leading trade show and conference for independent grocers, offering even more networking and business opportunities for attendees and exhibitors alike. The NGA Show and Indoor Ag-Con visitors will have the opportunity to explore both exhibit halls as part of the full conference pass offerings.
MORE NETWORKING
Exhibitors and attendees can enjoy complimentary luncheons on the show floor each day, a show floor cocktail reception, breakout sessions and other opportunities to reconnect with friends and meet new business partners.
QUICK FACTS:
WHEN: Monday, February 27 – Tuesday, February 28, 2023
WHERE: Caesars Forum, 3911 Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89101
INFO: For information on exhibiting or attending visit www.indoor.ag or email suzanne@indoor.ag
ABOUT INDOOR AG-CON LLC
Indoor Ag-Con is the largest US trade event for vertical farming | indoor agriculture |controlled environment agriculture, the practice of growing crops in indoor systems, using hydroponic, aquaponic and aeroponic techniques. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. More information: www.indoor.ag
Suzanne Pruitt
Indoor Ag Con
+1 404-452-1884
email us here
Highlights From Indoor Ag-Con Las Vegas